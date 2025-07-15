Stop Sending Me The Video Of The Mower With A TV Mounted To The Front

The Chinese love that Americans are becoming lazier and lazier.

The texts, emails, DMs and pings from people who know I operate the world's largest residential mowing league just won't stop over this video.

It's the video of a redneck who fabricated a TV mount to the front of his push mower which is pulling a wagon carrying a cooler and the redneck, who is sitting on top of the cooler.

The video isn't new. It's just been repurposed by yet another Twitter account that specializes in scraping the Internet for content to repurposed for impressions.

The video pisses me off.

It's not that the redneck used his mechanical engineering know-how and created a fun contraption that plays well on the Internet that pisses me off.

As the founder, commissioner and leader of the Thursday Night Mowing League, what angers me is the impression I get when people send this to me. They're calling this genius and propping this up as a proud moment for men.

As I wrote on Twitter, this is exactly the trap the TikTok-owning Communists in China want us to fall into. They want us to drive around mowing our lawns in air-conditioned UTVs (Chinese-made, of course; Canoe Kirk says the Chinese like to go around videotaping the UTVs at the Equip Expo in Louisville, which he believes is then turned into 3D models where the Chinese make their own cheap rip-offs of our machines) and become huge losers.

Now, I know that the redneck who created the mower TV mount was just being a redneck and fooling around. That's what fuels rednecks. They innovate by tooling around the shop.

I don't blame him a bit here for just being a huge redneck. I know many guys just like him who dick around with whatever they have in their pole barns.

What I'm most concerned about here is how fast suburbanites got a dopamine buzz off of such laziness.

"Best invention ever lol," Trump loyalist Catturd declared on Twitter.

Uh, no.

Isn't Catturd a guy who wants men to be red-blooded, meat-eating, get sweaty putting in 12 hours of hard work, fighting machines?

Catturd would be the first person to scream that the U.S. military is full of soft soldiers who couldn't beat the Chinese in Taiwan. Meanwhile, he's cheering for Americans to become softer by watching TV while mowing the lawn.

This is the rat poison I'm talking about and how fast it can spread on social media.

What happened to the days when commercials showed men leading cattle drives across the West? What happened to Chevy's "Like a rock" commercials where trucks were beat to hell & the actors in the commercials had eye injuries from, presumably, working their asses off (:12-second mark)?

We should cheer for innovations that don't encourage us to be huge, lazy losers

In a 2024 survey conducted by La-Z-Boy, the recliner manufacturer found that "nearly 9 in 10 Americans recognize that being lazy can be a form of self-care."

Moreover, La-Z-Boy learned that "nearly three-quarters of Americans (74%) express a desire for more lazy moments to relax and take a moment for themselves."

We must battle against this mindset. That's the goal of the Thursday Night Mowing League and why it's so important to this nation. We must cheer for those who put in the blood, sweat and tears. We must prop up those who have a stated mission to dig deep when others give up.

We must do better as a society.

Never send me that mowing video ever again.