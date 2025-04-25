2025 Thursday Night Mowing League Season Kicks Off In Dramatic Fashion, 2023 Champ Takes A 'DNM'

What an Opening Night for the 2025 Thursday Night Mowing League.

From past champions taking Did Not Mow penalties, to more women than ever participating in the madness that a bunch of men created, to babies enjoying their first mows to the legends of this industry showing why they will one day be lifetime achievement award winners, the league is off to a HOT start in 2025.

I even took the time on Friday to advance the brand with a Commissioner's Press Conference segment that I hope to turn into a weekly piece of content. It's Friday, you don't have time to read a bunch of words. I get it.

If you go back five years this summer to the birth of the TNML, you will find people who figured this would flame out in months, maybe one month, before OutKick would move on and throw another dart at the wall to find our next big content play.

Now look at us. There are thousands of followers and more momentum this summer than I've ever felt in the past. The early league members are now turning into stars. Brands are taking notice and this virtual online mowing community just keeps getting better and better.

Just look at this piece of art from Hornet Tim. If you would've told me five years ago that we'd be getting content like this, I would've just shook my head. I had no idea what was being born during the spring of 2021.

This is the biggest DEI mowing league in the history of DEI

I know the emails are coming: WOMEN ARE GOING TO TRY TO CHANGE THE LEAGUE! DON'T LET THEM IN!

That's the most absurd statement I've ever heard. The premise of this league is to take pride in property and community. As the Kim Jong Un — not to the point where I'd have people killed off if I was about to lose control of the commissioner's role, but you get the idea — of this league, I have the ultimate goal of cheerleading for Americans to be less scumbaggy.

I want women mowing their asses off on their zero turns. I want women laying stripes with the best of them. I want properties looking beautiful. I don't care if a league member went away for running drugs for the Colombian cartels. Does that drug runner keep a nice yard?

THERE'S NOT A MORE DEI-FRIENDLY LEAGUE COMMISSIONER THAN I AM.

We will allow anyone in as long as they stick to the morals that built this league.

The 2025 TNML point system

Learn it. Live it. Love it. No complaining.

BIG Week One news: Timmy2Cuts takes a ‘Did Not Mow’

League members are buzzing over the 2023 National Champion getting rained out on Opening Night after struggling down the stretch in 2024 due to a lack of rain.

However, a champion figures out a way. Watch what happens when 2Cuts smashes a couple of cold beers in the rain. This guys understands content.

Mowing Reports From Across The United States (new rule: I might not get yours posted; I'm now receiving literally hundreds of submissions)

— Mark W. in Tennessee, who has one of the nicest spreads around, shares:

Thought I was going to be rained out, but the clouds parted, and the sun came out. The first stripes of the year are down courtesy of the dependable Toro, which sports a first year TNML sticker that I was fortunate to receive. The edges (and my edge game is starting strong IMHO) are by the Echo trimmer, and the cleanup is by Stihl. Rehydration is a Little Harpeth Chicken Scratch pilsner.

Glad the season has started and appreciate all you do.





— Tim G. in the 419 stops by:

Got a 4.75" cut on a beautiful 85 degree opening day in Allen County, Ohio. Grass was pretty thick so I went over the front yard twice. Felt good to be back in the saddle again.

— Indy Daryl checks in with his results, but it sounds like he took a DNM on league night:

I’m losing the war. My yard is slowly but surely becoming a haven for weeds (dandelions and wild violets). Grass seems to be less the norm and more the exception. And if I am being honest, I’m not sure I have the energy to fight back…will I continue to mow? Absolutely. But doing much more than that right now? Hanging in the balance.



As we are headed to the Great Homeschool Convention in Columbus, OH tomorrow, I had to get the mow in a day early. Mrs. Do Hard Things absolutely crushed the new mulch, which really makes all of the plants pop. Weather was perfect and couldn't have asked for a better afternoon.



Have a great opening night!!

— Benny in Yukon, OK submits:

Good afternoon Joe and welcome back to everyone for the 2025 season! It is great to get the season started.

Spring Training recap: I had a weed outbreak on my lawn and have putting in extra work to seize the initiative and win that battle. 2 mows (bagged), some weed pulling, and the usual pre-emergent and weed & feed have given me the advantage so far. Just need the Bermuda to kick into full growth to finish off the weeds.

My spring training project was to landscape around the big ugly green electrical box in the corner of my yard. I added some curbing, stained a small fence to hide the electrical box, planted a desert willow tree, mulched, added a bird bath and a hummingbird feeder to clean up that corner (final result in background of picture).

Opening Day: The #31 Leinenkugel Ego mower is in peak form and made quick work of the newly growing Bermuda (and weeds). The incoming weekend rains will give the grass a solid boost to green it up. This week was the last week to bag as the mulching blade will be in place next week. This weeks stats:

74 degrees, partly sunny, mild breeze

Prime country on Sirius XM for the music

Garage beer (lime) for the refreshments (the green can just fits perfectly)

I hope everyone has a great opening League night. I look forward to competing this year and can hopefully do well enough to earn a cherished TNML sticker. Now it's Draft Time in Titletown!! Hopefully my Packers can finally draft an impactful first rounder tonight! Go Pack Go!!!!!

— Mike T. in Idaho is on the board:

First official mow of the season! Still a little chilly in Idaho at night, that will all change soon and mowing will be better stripped!

PS The Donald started on the second pull this season!

— Doug from the Hoosier State admits he took a DNM for minus-2 points:

Commissioner - Took a DNM due to evening storm. Can't wait to start the season next Thursday.