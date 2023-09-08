Thursday Night Mowing League: You Can Cut The Tension With A Knife As Playoffs Start

Videos by OutKick

Welp, the playoffs are over for me…looks like I’m out of the Chase

Talk about being bummed out. I sat here Thursday with the impression that an early morning rain would give way to cloudy skies and temps somewhere around 75 with high humidity. It has now rained on and off — today it’s been consistent — for going on 36 hours.

Drizzle. Real rain. High humidity.

The lawn needs mowed BAD, but the grounds are just too wet.

And here’s the real kick square in the nuts: Tomorrow is lawn waste bag pickup due to Labor Day and it’s going to be too wet to mow today.

This sucks.

My emotions aren’t in a good place right now. Forget about the playoffs for a minute. I’m facing mowing on Saturday — not happening. Or mowing on Sunday with garden bags sitting around all week. It’s a worst-case scenario around these parts.

Due to the Caribbean weather, Sunday is going to be like hacking my way through a Myanmar jungle.

Yes, I’m embarrassed. Yes, I feel like I let my own league down. Yes, my championship Chase is over. I didn’t forsee my season ending under these circumstances, but all I can do is build a better strategy during the offseason and be ready to compete against the likes of the Shirtless Texas Football Coaches, Fink, TJ, the Adams, etc.

I will get better.

I want to feature a special member of the TNML

Jason in Far Nor Cal was one of those guys who clearly didn’t have the confidence early on that he belonged in a league where guys were sending in photos of perfectly manicured 5-acre properties, but I kept telling him to hang in there and keep his head down.

Jason just needed to worry about Jason.

The yard just kept coming along. We’re talking about a guy who lives in a rather hot part of California, so most people just let their yards die off.

Not Jason.

It nearly brings a tear to my eye to see a playoff video from Jason — and more chalk art. Jason is what this league is all about. This isn’t about the size of the house or what you have parked in the driveway. This is about taking pride in your property and what you’ve worked for in life.

I love to see him taking such pride. This video speaks volumes.

Let’s be careful out there

And finally, this looks like a blast:

Mowing Reports From Across The United States:

@OutKickTNML These ARE the dog days people. It’s hot, it’s dry and it’s late. Time to double down. Good luck for the playoffs (not really).



Making his X debut is old Melo, the chichi. His kind were bred for these elements!



“vamos a cortar el maldito pasto” (let’s F’ing mow) pic.twitter.com/5jcHdXCf1t — Mike Freshwater (@mikefreshwater) September 7, 2023

Had to get the Ol Husqy so fresh and so clean for the start of the @OutKickTNML Playoffs! Changed it up a bit and started with the @rhinegeist Juicy Truth. pic.twitter.com/UrAMoLdm7o — T.J. Bollmer (@Timmy2Cuts513) September 7, 2023

• Sean C. writes:

On Sunday, I hosted my annual Labor Day Weekend Party. The party consists of people who I’ve been friends with for 40 years, and people I’ve known for 40 days; family members and new acquaintances.

Two of the attendees of this year’s party were owners of a local golf course (the wife is an Indiana State Senator too). I was wearing my TNML shirt during the party, and they asked me about it. I gave them the 30-second commercial on the TNML, and they loved it.

They mentioned that when they pulled up to the house, they noticed how nice the yard looked. Then they asked if I mow fairways. As I thought about how cool it would be to do it, I’m not quitting my job for it……right now at least.

Which means that I’d be mowing on weekends, which completely goes against the bylaws of the TNML. I was honored that golf course owners admired my mowing so much, they wanted me up in the big leagues. However, my goal right now is to get a one-time tryout, just so I can put a good mow down on a golf course, and submit it on a weekly report.

This week’s mow was the coolest weather I’ve mowed in since April. After scorching hot 90-degree weather for the few days leading up, with zero rain, I was concerned that there wouldn’t be much grass to mow. But a big storm and some cooler weather, and Thursday lined up perfectly. You can see in the background how dark the skies were. I was dodging rain clouds throughout the afternoon, but the mission was completed. The first mow of September is in the books!

@OutKickTNML Playoffs! If that don’t get your chili hot then you ain’t livin right. Thanks to the sponsors of @HondaPE_USA, @ECHO_USA, @TopoChicoUSA and @whiskeymyers! IV by Grace Wellness, gotta keep the machine oiled! God Bless Texas! Be a #HAMMER! pic.twitter.com/jRWhvn4yd3 — Colt Bradford (@coachbradford9) September 7, 2023

#TNML



Still rocking the early show due to subvarsity football and Friday Night Lights!



As expected, @HondaPE_USA & @ECHO_USA were on point! @SaintArnold Fancy Lawnmower kept me refreshed. #noshirtcrew



And, my OL gave me a nice gift this week!#DamnRight@OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/7OH6MchVj3 — Dave Holmgreen (@CoachHolmG) September 7, 2023

It’s Opening Round of @OutKickTNML Playoffs! Been waiting for this all season. Good luck to all league members, this is gonna be fun! Thanks @BuschBeer for the post mow brew. Included a rare side shot of @henryhills_golf. The freight train is coming!🤣 #ibleedforthis #golions pic.twitter.com/GzSRxWBNEB — Justin Eppenbrock (@jeppenbrock) September 7, 2023

• Indy Daryl writes:

Gotta be honest, my hearts just not in it right now. Did the post vacation mow on Saturday with a little assist from my 8 year old which was great. But today I just didn’t have any pep in my step or excitement about getting my lawn striped up. I just sucked it up, gritted my teeth, laced up the ol Altra’s, and got s*%t done.

Yard is pretty beat down from the heat lately so brown spots abound. Yet, as I was finishing up, lo and behold here came a nice soft downpour. Definitely excited to see how the yard responds to the moisture.

I hope all is well across the TNML and enjoy football tonight!!

Playoffs? Playoffs? It’s that time! 76 and cloudy in the Miami Valley. Hardly any rain this week so the grass is stressed. The fresh seal coat on the driveway looks great! Fall is coming so sponsor this week is @FatHeadsBeer Oktoberfest. @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/Q6rr4kPgxG — kavankv290 (@kavankv290) September 7, 2023

• David in Texas writes:

Another week in the books. It’s still hot here. Lots of season left. Love the new shirt.

@OutKickTNML The dog is tired and so am I. Go Beavs! pic.twitter.com/L8NKQpkSQE — T. Covey (@tscovey) September 8, 2023

• Mike T. in Idaho writes:

Greetings from beautiful Eagle, Idaho.

Beautiful weather here in the Mountain West, highs mid eighties and low in the 50s! Our family has always called this time of year “ Indian Summer “ everything’s growing fantastic and it’s wonderful to go outside.

Grass, tomatoes and grapes everybody love this time of year!

@OutKickTNML Max height cut 5" tonight, could be the last week of green grass as we are suffering the hottest weather of the summer yet! 🏈time! Cheers pic.twitter.com/gOpp05AKGu — RI_Bred (@Sweetd8943) September 7, 2023

@OutKickTNML Sunset now at 7:38pm and a falling temp to 48°F overnight. Have come a long way since week one, but still have unfinished business in the League! Cheers to the Official Members of #TNML 🍻! Now Let’s Brew some Beer! #HOPS pic.twitter.com/cc413EtX1y — Theisanity (@Theis23Aaron) September 8, 2023

@OutKickTNML My Thursday Night Mow is in the books. Tonight was mowing, weed wracking, then sidewalk and driveway sweeping. To @craftsman and @JohnDeere mowers, @WORXTools trimmer/edger, and @LibmanCompany brooms, I couldn't do it without you. Go Huskers! pic.twitter.com/vMtONJQrWG — Ken Peterson (@kedward402) September 7, 2023

I’m the St Louis Cardinals of the @OutKickTNML playoffs. No hype videos, no tech team, no new brand, no new swag gear, no press conferences, just an 87 win team grinding out stripes and setting edges every week of the season and now in the playoffs. #grindon #stripelife pic.twitter.com/D0DrPVKxp9 — Jason Doan (@jdubs678) September 8, 2023

@OutKickTNML **Playoff Edition** Got TNML league play in early today, left for Lake Placid right after. One of the favorite places in the country. Leaves beginning to fall in Capitaland. Cheers to NFL Week 1 and #RideOn pic.twitter.com/IpcYR06UKR — @Instagramless_Buffs (@The_Buffs) September 8, 2023

@OutKickTNML injury plagued season in Prosper Tx Commish with record heat! 3 sunshine ligustrums and 4 flats of begonias on IR…tif419 out 4-6 weeks. But as @JoeyMcGuireTTU says “you’re either in or you’re not”… 1st pic 6/24..2nd pic 9/7… #wreckem pic.twitter.com/qc3wkiygdd — ryan (@ryaninprosper) September 8, 2023

First week of the @OutKickTNML playoffs. Not quite there yet but my @MakitaTools hung in there with me all year. Not ready to give up the weekly mowing for a while yet. It is my weekly wind down getting ready for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/Jgpj17Csmb — Thad Zahn (@tszahn74) September 7, 2023