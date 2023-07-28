Thursday Night Mowing League: Wild Parrot, Christmas In July & Justin’s Rough Makes An Oberon Disappear

Videos by OutKick

Commissioner report

I didn’t mow.

I’ll go ahead and flat-out admit to it right now, right here.

Why? Because, as you read this morning in Screencaps, I was busy tearing apart my garage and rounding up all the supplies needed for the Put-In-Bay Two-Club Invitational taking place tomorrow morning on one of America’s great islands.

Would it have been nice to mow? Without a doubt. The lawn needs it. My brain needs it. My soul needs it, but running a golf tournament is my objective this week.

You have no idea how hot it was in that garage (west-facing) as I was searching every inch of that garage for the shitty golf clubs I bring over to the island every year.

Conclusion:

I’ll be mowing Sunday and the lawn will be a foot high which means I’ll have full lawn bags sitting around until next Friday. Those are the choices I make to run the golf tourney. Those of you coming better have a good time!

I’ve seen this one floating around and thought you guys would enjoy it

Week 14 National Mower of the Year Rankings

Coach Dave Holmgreen TJ Bollmer in the 513 (via his Christmas in July bit) Jimmy Dobbins (drops a spot after slacking due to his wedding anniversary and his wife’s birthday) Colt Bradford (Mr. Steady just goes about his business; He’s a big one-week-at-a-time guy) Justin Eppenbrock (he has the Par 3 hole in his Augusta, GA yard; get a good look at how well his turf is doing…scroll down)

Keep an eye on the rankings as we head into August. Remember, Coach Dave and Colt Bradford are big Texas football coaches with big-boy Texas football coaching responsibilities. We’re about to see if they slack on the mowing in the name of pigskin. This is where things get real interesting. Can they perform both duties?

Last week’s national rankings:

Coach Dave Holmgreen (great hot tub speech) Jimmy Dobbins (could’ve died) TJ Bollmer in the 513 (still strong, but didn’t nearly die) Fink in Illinois (steady, but going on vacation, could slip) Colt Bradford (Mr. Dependable; never misses league night) Justin Eppenbrock (scroll down to see what he has going on with his yard…he’s been coming on strong over the last month) Hornet Tim (slides down a spot because he was off to spend time holding his grandchild)

We won this fight, but there are going to be others…many, many other fights

And why did Dallas back off? Because the Texas state legislature delivered a bill to the governor’s desk that banned cities like Dallas from creating such bans. In other words, oh yeah, well we’re going to ban you from creating bans.

It worked.

Keep using your gas lawnmower in Dallas. And if you want to go buy a battery-powered mower…GO FOR IT…have at it.

To the politicians proposing these lawnmower bans…leave us alone…go rid the world of fentanyl dealers!

Buy! Buy! Buy!

Mowing Reports From Across the United States and Beyond

It’s Christmas in July in the 513 for the @OutKickTNML. #Timmy2Claus stripes sure are merry and BRIGHT!



Couldn’t do it -without the @HusqvarnaUSA ZR254F and maybe a pre-film #JuicyTruth or 2 from @rhinegeist. pic.twitter.com/KQRC6Hrpim — T.J. Bollmer (@Timmy2Cuts513) July 27, 2023

@OutKickTNML

Tonight’s Post now convo:



WIFE: How do you consistently get such straight lines?

ME: Tremendous focus. Unmatched eye / hand coordination. Elite intestinal fortitude. Great physical conditioning. And……….. Beer.

WIFE: I believe the beer part. pic.twitter.com/f1nD2eZtE7 — Mike Freshwater (@mikefreshwater) July 27, 2023

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp 98 degrees at kickoff tonight! Four lawns by myself tonight because the 15 year old was at camp. Shirt is dark green with sweat. Fluids were critical @KILLCLIFF @HondaPE_USA @AltraRunning @RYOBItoolsusa pic.twitter.com/lB6JwqCGQk — Adam Dolezal (@thedatingdude) July 28, 2023

@JoeKinseyexp @OutKickTNML This week's mow is dedicated to an old high school pal who died of a heart attack on Friday. He was a great competitor who I owe for four years of pushing me to be my best in both football and basketball. I'll never forget you Gav! pic.twitter.com/SP7NS3I7Fw — Reid K. Wiersema (@ReidWiersema) July 27, 2023

@OutKickTNML Another week in the books. Even had a visit from the wild parrots that visit this time of year. The OG @HondaPE_USA mower, @ECHO_USA weedeater, and @DEWALTtough blower worked great as always. pic.twitter.com/KAt97wEluN — T. Covey (@tscovey) July 28, 2023

Overcame a catastrophic trimmer head failure to get the @OutKickTNML Stripes down. The @craftsman & @STIHLUSA equipment held up. Wasn’t my 1st trimmer head failure, but will by my last of that brand. My recruitment for a new trimmer brand is officially open. Respect my decision pic.twitter.com/rfLhRThOkX — Sparky Dog (@ASUSparkyDog) July 28, 2023

Look who just hopped into the @OutKickTNML, @thomaslieto’s father Big John, getting it done before the PIB 2-man/2-club scramble pic.twitter.com/DQW2zMuCte — Anthony Bellino (@ACBellino) July 27, 2023

@OutKickTNML had to get my league round in early due to my wedding anniversary of 16 years. It’s steaming outside in Northeast Ohio but the lines still need to be laid. pic.twitter.com/aKPvtDoBXU — Jim Dobbins (@BigD44011) July 27, 2023

• Mike T. in Eagle, Idaho writes:

Greetings from beautiful Eagle, Idaho

Perfect summertime weather here in the Mountain West, hot during the day( 95* plus) and cools down at night(mid-60s) humidity is always low here in the desert 14% or so.

Lawn is doing well, couple sprinkler issues I had to address, but all in all a perfect summer!

Even the Canadian smoke is staying away! Happy summer to the brother and sisterhood!

It was cold front today @OutKickTNML! Thanks to the sponsors of @HondaPE_USA and @ECHO_USA, washed down with @DosEquis. Football 2-a-days start Monday at 6:30 am, be a #HAMMER and God Bless Texas! pic.twitter.com/Xe3pvkZu2W — Colt Bradford (@coachbradford9) July 28, 2023

9 days til The Winston Cruiser Cup event @henryhills_golf Thanks to @BellsBrewery @Nike and #Winston for the sponsorship tonight for @OutKickTNML Rough, Tees, and Green all cut this evening. 90 minutes! #allpushnoriding Also extra special thanks to #oberonale for the rough gauge pic.twitter.com/g4oKldInM8 — Justin Eppenbrock (@jeppenbrock) July 27, 2023

• Indy Daryl writes:

This was it. This was the one where the mind is saying no. Where the body doesn’t think it possible. Where your eyes look at the weather and scream out. Yet, we merry few look deep inside ourselves and find that we cannot stay silent. We won’t back down. We will not be laid waste by something as trifling as the sun. Why?? Why do we go to such depths?? Because we mow on THURSDAYS!!

They say the best blades are forged from the hottest fires (I think….surely someone has said that). And today is the fire that makes us strong!!

Happy mowing to all!!

Early season lightning strike killed the irrigation system and took us out of contention this year. It’s now a rebuilding year, so we’re making the most of it. Running with @JohnDeere on league night. We’ll be ready to sprig @Tahoma31Bermuda in two weeks. @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/pzjHGUWxDc — All Texas Lawn Sports Club (@Deltahedge365) July 28, 2023

Steamy night for the league here in Eagle, NE. As always, my appreciation goes to @craftsman and @JohnDeere mowers along with @LibmanCompany brooms. I couldn't do it with you. I should have reached out to lady from the @LumeDeodorant commercials because I stink! @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/Md3qCCiKVO — Ken Peterson (@kedward402) July 27, 2023

@JoeKinseyexp @OutKickTNML

Got off work early and got it done this afternoon. Relaxing on the patio now with Leinenkugel Summer Shandy and a shot of Ole Smokey Blackberry mixed in. Ole smoke jar is about empty, been partaking a lot this summer.

Cheers! pic.twitter.com/Y4snDPTI2G — Tacoma_Driver_from_Beantown (@FromTacoma) July 27, 2023

• Rob in NC writes:

Joe…DAF here in the Piedmont and hot as balls. That being said almost skipped, but there was just enough growing and the edging needed it. Hope everyone has a great league night. Have a great weekend!!!

@OutKickTNML TNML checklist this week:

1. Hot as balls, check.

2. Wife in Bahamas for the wknd w/friends celebrating the never-ending 50th b-days, check. (nice)

3. Working from home so mowed early, check.

4. Weekend free to boat and beer, check!

Cheers! pic.twitter.com/uEOSPSq200 — RI_Bred (@Sweetd8943) July 27, 2023

• Sean C. in Granger, IN writes:

After last week’s Sales Meeting Week, which put me out of commission, I’m back. No, the sales meetings themselves don’t go deep into Thursday evening, but the extracurricular activities do. If my rider wasn’t out of commission, I would have started that baby up with the lights on and mowed half drunk at 20 till midnight just to get it done on a Thursday. Alas, the diagnosis for the rider is still to be decided. Maybe I’ll have more on that by next week.

In addition to the madness that is Sales Meeting Week last week, I parlayed that with a trip to Cleveland/Mentor, Ohio with an Indians game, casino and bar on Friday, golf on Saturday, and more bar time Saturday night. It was quite a week. My friend’s car got broken into in downtown Cleveland. Go figure. He used to live downtown pre-Covid/Riots. It wasn’t the worst place to be. It might be now.

Downtown Detroit is like the Bahamas compared to downtown Cleveland.

But back to the subject at hand. It was a scorcher this week. Supposedly Friday is supposed to be worse. But an early evening mow with low humidity really helped. It was so quiet out in the neighborhood as many people stayed hunkered down due to the heat and air quality index (whatever that is). And now (Friday morning) it’s raining, which will get that humidity back up.

It’s supposed to be hotter than all hell and damnation today, so I’m glad I was able to work it in under the wire this week.

Another quality mow…the grass is THICK for the end of July!!! Thanks to craftsman and Stihl for the tools to get the job done! Proud of this season so far! @OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp @kherman255 @chris_burns65 @craftsman @STIHLUSA pic.twitter.com/Vdu2S5E1KE — Diesel (@DieselRenius) July 27, 2023

87 degrees at 8:15! Tonight’s ⁦@OutKickTNML⁩ work will be worth it on the deck tomorrow night right after work! Freshly sharpened blades helped tonight, as is the champagne of beers ⁦@millerhighlife⁩ pic.twitter.com/KnKn035mEP — Tim (@Hornet316) July 28, 2023

This one’s for you edging freaks. @OutKickTNML

Powered through the heat and humidity of TN and got it done. #tnml pic.twitter.com/0HnPWyMgEA — jim allen (@allenjim13) July 28, 2023

@OutKickTNML Layin em down in these fields dodging yellow jackets pic.twitter.com/SUhvIUVnec — Tim Habazin (@TimHabazin) July 27, 2023

I may not win a trophy or pick up league points but The only stripes in this picture that matters is the 🇺🇸. Everything else is icing on then🎂. @OutKickTNML @JohnDeere #USA #America #lawn #barn #texas pic.twitter.com/gdm9HWEZYN — Diablo USAF™ (@StevenMasterson) July 28, 2023

Another successful league night on a chilly 96 degree evening. Struggling to keep her green after consecutive 110+ weekends. Maybe Mrs. Canoe Kirk can help. Glad to see the good Reverend in the SAV back on the horse. Timmy2cuts is killing it! Almost fell out of my post mow chair. pic.twitter.com/Z8iBrbLUwf — J_Al_Rhodes4 (@Rhodes4Al) July 28, 2023

2023's 1st official @OutKickTNML action was a family affair. S/O to @JohnDeere & @honda for helping with the thick stuff and @RYOBItoolsusa for the cleanup. Tonight's hydration was courtesy of @LiquidDeath music from @CreedFisher1 pic.twitter.com/Rd3W8uaLlk — Andy Bartsch (@CoachBartsch) July 28, 2023

@OutKickTNML For end of July my little patch of grass is looking good. Thanks to Mrs. KaBong and @craftsman power for getting it done. Allowing me to practice identifying a 40 year old 5 iron and a 23 year old wedge in the middle of a mosh pit at #PIB2club challenge. #dosclubes pic.twitter.com/o513Hs33z2 — El KaBong (@gim357) July 27, 2023

Lawn looks great here at Universal Studios @OutKickTNML… pic.twitter.com/v03PUwM3Uu — Fink (@dustfink) July 27, 2023

@OutKickTNML Got it done with the @HondaPowersprts HRX217 today. It's a heavy mower, but looks pretty good. Used the @Homelite trimmer and @KobaltTools blowers pic.twitter.com/JVsPDKPVZB — Michael Jude (@sxewhodey) July 27, 2023

Apparently I brought that Cancun heat back North with me!! None the less no rest for the real @OutKickTNML members. pic.twitter.com/3nALgQNmWC — Jason Doan (@jdubs678) July 28, 2023

@OutKickTNML Not much to mow this week. Just gonna lean back in the chair and listen to the waves crash. Cheers, all! pic.twitter.com/55szDBHbxe — Ken Tarry (@KenTarry33) July 27, 2023