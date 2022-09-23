Thursday Night Mowing League: When The Pit Crew Doesn’t Do Its Job

TNML Commissioner’s Report:

And just like that, I’ve gone four straight weeks of not missing a league night.

What’s the secret? Great weather, having my head in the game and Mrs. Screencaps taking the five-year-old to soccer practice. Let’s just saying everything is aligning right now. The weather deserves plenty of credit for this four-straight week of layin’ stripes streak. Mother Nature is dialing up the perfect early-week rain followed by the sun.

Have you guys looked at a calendar? Next week is the final mow of September. Seriously. Time is flying. There are four official mows left and we need to make them count.

Stats and observations:

• 5″ mower deck

• 1 hour, 18 minutes to finish

• Horizontal pattern in the front

• One more dead tree limb burn to go

The TNML board of directors announced today that October 20 with be championship Thursday.



Mark your calendars. Be there for the final league night. — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) September 21, 2022

Things that caught my eye this week:

• Let’s go to Greenwich, CT where the guy from the robot mower company couldn’t be more insulting to his fellow human beings. Eric’s robot at home mows on Saturday.

Quickly moving along so Eric doesn’t ruin my weekend, let’s meet Yarbo. Buy this robot and you won’t have to worry about having balls the rest of your life. Yarbo will own your nutsack as you sit in the house scrolling Facebook.

And then Yarbo eventually runs off with your wife. It’s coming, nerds.

Easy: Once on Thursday and then any other day you think it needs trimmed…but it can’t be on Saturday

TNML Reports:

@OutKickTNML @DieselRenius @chris_burns65 @JoeKinseyexp Machine 1 – Man 0. Looks like I have to waste some of my precious weekend mowing. Can't get my part until tomorrow. @ToroCompany pic.twitter.com/5xEX0i5IvZ — Kirk Herman (@kherman255) September 22, 2022

My first mow in near 30 days due to lack of rain and extreme heat here in eastern Nebraska. Tuesday it was 103 and today it's 61. @craftsman mowers and Macallan 15 year old scotch for assist. pic.twitter.com/b1EjApoOs1 — Ken Peterson (@kedward402) September 22, 2022

• Ryan S. in NW Ohio writes:

It has been a while since I’ve been able to post and I feel like a failure.

But last night I was able to finally line up the yard like it deserves. I literally used every last bit of daylight available. Nightcap was Lead Slingers. Enjoy the weekend!

• Rob S. in Piedmont, NC is back after quite a layoff:

I finally got a Thursday in we’ve been crazy busy on others’ yards. Put the 19 yr old on it tonight after getting in and a shitty pic bc my phone is smashed, but went with circle nasty on the last day of summer. Fescue popping up..aerate soon and overseed coming. Finally cool front pushing in tonight…..got fridge in pic and I don’t put stickers on it, save them for work/cabinet areas…..Thanks for it all Joe #Torotitan60″#stihl91#stihl450#buschlattes#gopats#TNML

Friday Morning after the 1st frost. Hello Fall !!! pic.twitter.com/Ic2wvdOMot — James R Miglin (@jimmiglin) September 23, 2022

• Tim G. in the 419 writes:

Powered through 2.9” of rain over the past two days, plus a sunset now at 7:30, to get a 5” cut in before dark. Temps in the upper 50s by nightfall too. Fall is here in Allen County, Ohio!

@OutKickTNML Since the night is now in the afternoon, lol. The mowing is done. Getting the @Exmarkmowers TurfMaster with @KAWPower ready for sale, and goodness is that one hell of a machine. I'll miss it @newbalance and @MonsterEnergy ultra for refreshments. pic.twitter.com/pJtIafUyee — Michael Jude (@sxewhodey) September 22, 2022

• Galen in Johnson City, TN got his mowing done before the huge college football weekend:

Hey Joe!

Another week of satisfied clients and I’m finished for the week on Thursday evening!

Couldn’t do it without my sponsors SCAG, Stihl, Red Max, Carhardt, and Keen!

I’d like to welcome a new sponsor on board…YouTube! Stihl was giving me a hard time this week so I watched a few videos, did a little maintenance, and BOOM…edges are back to perfection.

Finally, hats off to Beechwood-aged, macro-brewed, and ice cold Budweiser!

“Stripes are down, let’s have another round!”

GO VOLS…BEAT Florida!

• Dave in Rhode Island writes:

Had to move game time up several hours today due to much-needed rain moving in this morning, so a 9:30am EDT start time (working from home advantage) – got caught in a couple of downpours but we started and finished in what I think may be record time for this track. Once again gotta thank @Husqvarna for the many years of service with my little pusher that just gets it done, and later this evening a nice @bushlatte to wrap it up.

Considering we are still under an outdoor water ban, it’s amazing how much the grass has come back with just a few rain events. Still cutting on 4″ height!

@OutKickTNML “ YOU KIDS GET OFF MY LAWN”!! First day of Fall 2022. 57°F wind ESE 1mph. Thanks to @BeaverIslandSTC for pre and post mow beverages!! #TNML pic.twitter.com/T8km3xol92 — Theisanity (@Theis23Aaron) September 22, 2022

• Indy Daryl writes:

Couldn’t have had better weather for the first day of fall! Low 70s with a slight breeze and some sunshine? Heck yes! And in honor of SC conversations, I celebrated a league mow with an original craft brewery IPA and a mass produced “domestic.” Let’s raise a glass to fall, mowing grass, and beer!