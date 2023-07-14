Thursday Night Mowing League: War Of Words Breaks Out Between Nationally Ranked Mowers

Videos by OutKick

The evolution of TNML…rivalries are good

My phone was blowing up this morning and it centered on a controversy that had broken out in our cherished league that just keeps expanding and bringing on new personalities by the week.

“Some of the TNML guys fighting for mower of the year don’t get it and are talking smack smh that’s not what the league is about,” the person wrote to me at 6:17 a.m.

After investigating the claims, which turned out to be true as TJ Bollmer in the 513 and Jimmy Dobbins in northern Ohio went at it trash-talking each other’s content, I came to the conclusion that this IS SORTA what the league is about.

Sport needs rivalries. The Cowboys need the Eagles. The Eagles need the Cowboys. It moves tickets. Bird vs. Magic was must-see TV. We want to see the best doing battle. It breeds creativity. As alphas, we crave challenges. We want to climb mountaintops.

Already played song. Boo but nice effort and video — Jim Dobbins (@BigD44011) July 14, 2023

Didn’t know the ESPY’s were still a thing. Love the smoke screen to hide those stripes! — T.J. Bollmer (@Timmy2Cuts513) July 14, 2023

And for those battling for a national mowing championship, emotions are going to spill over as the tension rises. It’s the middle of July. The national mower of the year rankings have created a new layer to this league.

Yes, there are recreational league members who just want to have fun. Then there are the professionals who desire a challenge and a mountain to climb. That’s what we’re seeing play out between Bollmer and Dobbins. It’s competition. It’s beautiful.

My mowing report:

I’m back on schedule. Rain wasn’t an issue this week. The job is complete and I’m sitting at a healthy 4″ turf deck. The new flagstones are settling in nicely. The flowers look great. The Maumee River driftwood log dropped off by a neighbor fits perfect. We’re really to a point where we can enjoy the rest of the summer.

I just wanted to sit there after a long league night of mowing, edging, blowing, and fertilizing plants, but she insisted on a game of fetch on the freshly mowed playing surface. pic.twitter.com/28uaekXZaO — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) July 14, 2023

Week 12 National Mower of the Year rankings:

TJ Bollmer in the 513 Coach Dave Holmgreen Fink in Illinois Colt Bradford Jimmy Dobbins Hornet Tim….and charging FAST…he has arguably two of the best videos of the summer

Also receiving votes: Mike Freshwater (the guy really is what this league is all about; he lives the mowing lifestyle), JT’s kids, Tyler’s son, Mig’s daughter’s goats, Travis’ son, Ryan Hyatt for his West Texas landscape photo

Last week’s rankings:

TJ Bollmer in the 513 Coach Dave Holmgreen Jimmy Dobbins Fink in Illinois Colt Bradford

This is why we do it

Name a better feeling than backing out of the drive on a Friday morning knowing when you get home you have nothing to do but chill 🍻🍺🍺🍺🍻That’s why we mow on Thursdays! @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/DelI28qZdN — August8 (@Augustine8) July 14, 2023

Feel-good stories of the week

“I’m on that tractor every day. Whether the grass needs cutting or not, I go around and check and when I see it, I cut it," 97-year-old Marie said.



Hero. https://t.co/stjKjGuuSP pic.twitter.com/5MxE2bCYEj — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) July 13, 2023

Excellent job by the Arlington grounds crew

Buy! Buy! Buy!

Thursday Night Mowing League reports from across the United States:

@OutKickTNML Happy 40th to me! Celebrating appropriately on a Thursday and yes, this is my Birthday Suit! Thanks to TNML and @TheToroCompany as always pic.twitter.com/oIelAIkdkM — J T (@Pieguy42) July 13, 2023

[Ed. note: This one hit me pretty hard. What a touching moment for a father. It’s impressive to see Americans running with this project and clearly passing on the passion they have for the project to their families. Really, really cool stuff to see.]

@OutKickTNML

And look what's waiting in my garage when I'm done pic.twitter.com/QkMjdQoxZP — J T (@Pieguy42) July 13, 2023

When your 32nd Wedding Anniversary falls on a ⁦⁦@OutKickTNML⁩ League night, you meet in the middle and celebrate both occasions. Special thanks to my wife and ⁦@yuenglingbeer⁩ pic.twitter.com/yakycYUjb0 — Tim (@Hornet316) July 13, 2023

It’s the Battle of Texas in the @OutKickTNML and you know #Timmy2Cuts loves to stomp a few mud holes and crack open a @rhinegeist Juicy Truth or 2…YEEEAH pic.twitter.com/0ewVKTrVG3 — T.J. Bollmer (@Timmy2Cuts513) July 13, 2023

@OutKickTNML Just over 3 weeks out from The Winston Cruiser Cup event @henryhills_golf . Added the tee boxes and walkways 2 weeks ago and then went on vacation for a week and a half. Coming together nicely. Added a second cut of rough since the main rough will be brutal! pic.twitter.com/Ak3pmvmj2S — Justin Eppenbrock (@jeppenbrock) July 13, 2023

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp Hot start with a real feel of 100 degrees! We got four lawns done tonight. The 15 year old is cranking out the lawns. Parallel lines last week, perpendicular this week. Nothing like a cold @KILLCLIFF @AltraRunning @HondaPowersprts pic.twitter.com/opLls5hLTF — Adam Dolezal (@thedatingdude) July 14, 2023

@OutKickTNML in honor of Espy’s week and the stretch run of the TNML 2023 – the real top mower in the country has spoken. pic.twitter.com/bLmIBQCeB1 — Jim Dobbins (@BigD44011) July 14, 2023

@OutKickTNML update: Nothing spectacular this week, just good old fashioned hard mowing. As usual thanks to @CelsiusOfficial @BuschBeer and to ‘Nelly’ my Toro Super Recycler walk behind. #embracethegrind #LFM pic.twitter.com/2mJOGrjyEs — Mike Freshwater (@mikefreshwater) July 14, 2023

@OutKickTNML my boys first mow at 7 yrs old! pic.twitter.com/cf6UBnS2S7 — Travis Rust (@trustNrust) July 14, 2023

Mow Like a Champion Today @OutKickTNML! Sponsors of @ECHO_USA and @HondaPE_USA. Beat the 108 heat by @DosEquis. Tunes by Cross Canadian Ragweed and classic @PATGREENMUSIC. Be a #HAMMER! God Bless Texas! pic.twitter.com/9AQRbWJyoc — Colt Bradford (@coachbradford9) July 14, 2023

The @OutKickTNML recap;



📆 Rookie Season: W12

🆚 Full Yard

🏟️ Mt. Zion

⏰ 3:45p

☀️ 85°

🌾 N-S

🎶 TNML on Spotify

📊 below

📺 👇



Sponsors: @BbqNotorious

MTZ Auto Express

Tuskegee/Auburn Naval ROTC pic.twitter.com/o7jJdZ5lid — Fink (@dustfink) July 13, 2023

Was on vacation last week, so had to make up for it. We picked up a third lawn this week for @OutKickTNML and my little helper man put down some work! @CoachHolmG @ECHO_USA pic.twitter.com/JYbdjqnUXv — Tyler Vernon (@TheRealTyler_V) July 14, 2023

Been a decal-carrying @OutKickTNML since nearly the beginning, but never posted. Finished my own yard after knocking out the church.



Aside from coaching college basketball, mowing comes in at a very close second!! Nothing better than laying down stripes before the weekend! pic.twitter.com/c0rMYC045w — Josh Clark (@CoachJoshClark) July 14, 2023

@OutKickTNML. What a night tonight. @GravelyMowers powered through everything. New sponsor, America's Best Chew. Formerly #Redman Golden Blend. Goats got hill duty after getting out of the UTV and I lined them up for a pep talk. Not coming together as a unit like I'd hoped. pic.twitter.com/1JhCVtTeQA — El KaBong (@gim357) July 14, 2023

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp Another Thursday stripe session in the books! Fathers Day merch working overtime today at 91 degrees and a feels like of 97! Beverage stayed cold and shirt stayed super comfortable! Thx @CubCadet_USA @ASICSamerica @corona Premier pic.twitter.com/5emKioZUJn — Geoff Robson (@robson_ge) July 13, 2023

@OutKickTNML week 2 of participation. A little hot on the south plains of Texas. Water everyday and it’s getting hard to keep green. Fertilize in the morning. pic.twitter.com/Pjuh8j4hBq — Ŧ Billy Grumbles 🌵 (@bagrumbles) July 13, 2023

Got the @OutKickTNML mow in! Bermuda getting a bit stressed with the Tx Heat and lack of rain, but the @craftsman, @STIHLUSA, and @HusqvarnaUSA equip didn’t miss a beat. Tunes from @ChrisStapleton helped get it done. Going to rehydrate with @TitosVodka & @Gatorade. pic.twitter.com/rrzqOwo0Cq — Sparky Dog (@ASUSparkyDog) July 14, 2023

Back on schedule for the @OutKickTNML. If you look close, you can almost see a diamond pattern. Post mowing beverage by @codebeerco. @adam_wanberg pic.twitter.com/Y0VwjQJOx4 — Bill Husker HopHead (@luhmanbrewingco) July 13, 2023

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp Drought conditions in Massachusetts this time last year. What a difference a year of climate change has done for my lawn. Thanks to @HondaPE_USA @HusqvarnaUSA and @MillerLite for the assistance. pic.twitter.com/qfoHAVUSQZ — Bryan (@bryhunter76) July 14, 2023

• Mike T. in Idaho writes:

Summer is in full swing here in the Mountain West, hot temperatures and low humidity, juts the way we love it!

This picture is a Trumpet vine we have in our backyard, it’s beautiful this time of year, and for all the woke folks of the world , the bees love it.

Last weeks rain made the grass grow!

Had to bag @ 4.5 then again @ 3.5 before a 2.5 mulch height. (Basically 3 mows today) Weather was just right to mow on a Thursday!



Now we are @ the island & about to enjoy the beach before football takes hold next week. @OutKickTNML #TNML pic.twitter.com/5oMJNPAq9n — Dave Holmgreen (@CoachHolmG) July 13, 2023

• Rob in NC writes:

Joe hope you are well and all league members, a long hot one today in NC. Vertical nasty with tools shown by my son. Threw some lime pellets down as well. On the IR next week due to the family beach vacation in Oak Island, NC.

I recommend North Carolina beaches to anyone who has not tried them. I think my neighbor will come in relief for me while we are gone. Look forward to some League cuts tomorrow. Keep it up Joe thanks to Bobcat/Stihl Have a great weekend…Rob NC…PS Ossipee Lake in NH on screencaps great place to visit as well

@OutKickTNML Coming off the IL this week.

Me… Pinched nerve in back

Dog…. TBD

Sprinkler…. Broken riser

Next Thursday the @Swardmancom back in action after a two month sharpening service. 🙄

Thanks to the league for motivation in a tough week. pic.twitter.com/aqX6KFbrwr — Tim Channing (@RC_woodcraft) July 14, 2023

• Candler B. in Duluth, GA writes:

Joe- I decided to make my sons mow on Wednesday night this week because they had plans today and already bailed on their mowing duties last week because they were at their grandparents’ house. A few minutes after one of them fired up the mower, my wife asked from the other room, “Is today Wednesday?” I was distracted doing something else, and I had no idea why she would be asking that. I replied, “Yes, it’s Wednesday. Why are you asking me that?” “Shouldn’t they be mowing tomorrow?,” she said. It was a proud moment for me. It really let me know that the TNML has fully permeated the culture of our home.

As far as the mowing goes, we’ve got the front yard absolutely looking as good as we can within reason for this time of year. We even got a new America-themed net for the basketball goal that looks fabulous. The backyard, on the other hand, is in terrible shape. The wiffle ball season (see the mound below) and the heat have wreaked havoc on the turf. We’re at the point now where we’re just riding things out until the mid-September overseed. A positive in the backyard though, is that we have the TNML as our first and only sponsor. There’s no wiffle ball feeling quite like smashing a homer over the TNML flag in right-center!

Happy weekend boys! Glad I got the mow in before the rain starts tomorrow. Thanks to @CubCadet_USA for an awesome ride, @WORXTools for the cleanup & @CrownRoyal for the post mow beverage! @OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp #layinstripes #wemowonthursdays pic.twitter.com/7XqalER18s — Jeff Maaske (@MongoMaaske) July 14, 2023

Another one in the books! No thunderstorms in the 937 and beautiful sunset on the homestead. Maybe sending the mower to my hot rod guy for some engine work. Proudly displaying @OutKickTNML sticker in the window! Thanks to @atwaterbeer for dirty blonde beer. #69 Cougar pic.twitter.com/c759IMYSlM — kavankv290 (@kavankv290) July 14, 2023

@OutKickTNML finally able to get in an edge, mow and blow this week. Had to hike up the Toro @BriggsStratton to keep the roots healthy. Hot but beautiful evening in Central TX. Thanks to @Gatorade for the hydration. 🍅 & 🌶 about ready for harvest. #TNML @JoeKinseyexp pic.twitter.com/YO6Qpb4R6a — Kyle (@K_Harward) July 14, 2023

@OutKickTNML We’ve got curved stripes, angled stripes, straight stripes, and Stars and Stripes 🇺🇸 Ready for a weekend at rink watching the kid walk on water. 🏒🥅 pic.twitter.com/Yp89ZgRvdX — Ken Tarry (@KenTarry33) July 13, 2023

@OutKickTNML Haven’t opened the city water bill for the last 2 months hoping it will go away… luckily there is thunder in the distance for first time this summer! 86°F mow temps winds out of the W at 9mph. Cheers to the League, this is why we mow! #TNML pic.twitter.com/8Em265WAX3 — Theisanity (@Theis23Aaron) July 14, 2023

@OutKickTNML Unbelievably we do not have a watering ban yet this summer. That being said, I don't water the lawn. Had to bag today, that's almost 33 gallons of green from <1/4acre, not bad for July! pic.twitter.com/mXPC0PjQwK — RI_Bred (@Sweetd8943) July 13, 2023

@OutKickTNML Week 12: Quickie in Capitaland. Managed to get a quality mow (QM) in tonight, including edge, blow and a thorough compressed-air clean on all equipment. Currently under Thunderstorm Warning, mission accomplished. #RideOn pic.twitter.com/KrHxjElaRK — @Instagramless_Buffs (@The_Buffs) July 13, 2023

Grass was a little too wet from the rain the last couple days plus the sprinklers running to make up for the drought. Need a make-up day for tomorrow. @OutKickTNML .Love my @MakitaTools mower but it does struggle when it is wet. pic.twitter.com/RuYitHP7Af — Thad Zahn (@tszahn74) July 14, 2023

Still pretty dry here but the edges are looking tight!! Another league night in the books…the dog days are ahead, the true league members will power through the summer!!! @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/irGBegMTk4 — Jason Doan (@jdubs678) July 14, 2023

Everyone wants in the @OutKickTNML @notesONcnotes might be a rookie but his lawn is in mid-season form. #LittleBuddy https://t.co/KNZC1euyL6 — T.J. Bollmer (@Timmy2Cuts513) July 14, 2023

Pop up storm cell blew through this afternoon, note the soaked concrete (and bikes from half the kids in the neighborhood). Sun shining now but way too wet. Will try tomorrow afternoon. Best wishes to all the other League members tonight. @OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp pic.twitter.com/5U7XOOdTyO — Tacoma_Driver_from_Beantown (@FromTacoma) July 14, 2023

• Tim G. in the 419 writes:

Didn’t mow on Thursday in the 419. Nothing growing but the buckhorn. Got .5” of rain Saturday morning – just enough to keep the grass green but not enough to make it grow. Took the opportunity tonight to cut down a large volunteer cedar tree that came up by the side of our house a few years ago. Gonna power wash the north side and mulch this weekend.

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp finally back on the Thursday Night rotation. Vacation and other stuff got in the way. Hot day in Abq. Thanks to @craftsman @PabstBlueRibbon pic.twitter.com/mGYzM7JTdl — Waterford Dad (@WaterfordDad76) July 13, 2023

@OutKickTNML Due to incoming rains, I got a jump on my mow today. As always, a huge thank you to @craftsman mowers for never letting me down. pic.twitter.com/d7H7P8VoVv — Ken Peterson (@kedward402) July 13, 2023

Got an early start this week for @OutKickTNML. Enjoyed laying the stripes. The @RYOBItoolsusa mower & edger both delivered yet again. Looking forward to a relaxing weekend. #DadLife pic.twitter.com/RhsFZHNvEb — Jeremy Pate  (@jeremypate) July 13, 2023

First full mow back after the drought! @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/fEWDcANY5G — Alec Brewer (@Alec_Brewer) July 13, 2023

• Sean C. in Granger, IN writes:

This is a quick one. I mentioned last week that my riding mower has a Dr. Appointment coming up. In the meantime, I’m walking the entire yard. It’s not too bad, it just takes a lot longer. However, I have to admit, it drops really nice lines.

@OutKickTNML I thought I was about to make by debut…



Perfectly timed rain yesterday, lawn was ready for a prime set of stripes but right before the finish line…I heard it first… I pushed on for a bit but then I found it…. Broken drive pulley bracket. After getting a call… pic.twitter.com/CUbpw3SLid — Joshua Spencer (@Spencer_JRS) July 14, 2023

• Brian B. in Madison, Connecticut writes:

I didn’t apply any fertilizer in June so the lawn is not performing well, even with the recent rains. Week 12 was a did not mow, did not bother with a report. Being ranked #893 in the second half, I do not see how to rebound in the second half to even break into the top 500. Anyways:

Weather: Sundown, 81 degrees, mostly sunny, slight breeze but humid. Still a dry lawn.

Mowing sponsors: @HusqvarnaUSA and @newbalance.

Post mowing sponsors: @ModeloUSA

Pattern: New Pattern – Attempted a ‘C’ in the lawn to take the mind off the weather. Does not photograph well. Only mowed once because the weekend forecast is for thunderstorms, so I wont be using the lawn.