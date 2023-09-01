Thursday Night Mowing League: The Playoffs Will Be Unlike Anything The League Has Ever Seen Before

Videos by OutKick

Plot twist! The TNML playoffs just got real interesting

I warned you guys there was big news coming this week and now it’s time for the biggest reveal as we head into the TNML playoff chase.

For the next four weeks (the official TNML season ends Sept. 28…I know, I know…you live in the south and you’ll be mowing for the next three months…blah, blah, blah…you think I really want to be staying up until midnight working on mowing posts in October when there are Thursday night NFL games, fellas?) the league WILL NOT be revealing the list of Top 5 Mowers in the United States.

The polls will be blind from here on out. No polls will be revealed. No indications of where you stand from here to the finish line.

And there’s more!

One week out of the next four will count as DOUBLE POINTS towards the final TNML standings.

Let me do this in a list form so there are no doubts on where the league stands during the playoff chase:

No standings will be revealed One week out of the next four will count as DOUBLE points If you’re in the league, you made the playoffs

Any questions?

Who wants the hardware? Go get it.

The next four weeks will determine a champion. You're all invited to compete. pic.twitter.com/c09U1hHA6C — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) September 1, 2023

Commissioner Mowing Report

She’s ready for the weekend.

And I had a horrible start to league night. I had to run to the store to get garden bags ON FARMERS MARKET NIGHT in this A-list town where EVERYBODY goes to FARMERS MARKET NIGHT & traffic is a nightmare.



The grocery store has 4 checkout lanes. They were using 3! Packed. — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) September 1, 2023

National Mower of the Year Rankings

(See above!)

Mowing Reports From Across The Country

I know Twitter says this is sensitive content. It’s a friggin’ commercial for TNML. It’s awesome and totally worth your time.

Perfect night for mowing in the Miami Valley. Beer this week is @foundersbrewing barrel runner. Todays reveal is the latest video creation from my buddy Tim. @OutKickTNML thoughts? Shout out to @mikefreshwater and @thedailycoach4 for the hat! pic.twitter.com/1E25to7knf — kavankv290 (@kavankv290) September 1, 2023

“I come bearing gifts!” @OutKickTNML



📆 Rookie Season: W19

🆚 front & back

🏟️ Mt. Zion

⏰ 11:45a

☀️ 71° gorgeous

🌾 N-S

🎶 “80s/90s Hype”

📊 below

📺 👇



Sponsors: @BbqNotorious

MTZ Auto Express pic.twitter.com/jj884KcZ9f — Fink (@dustfink) August 31, 2023

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp Back on schedule this week! Got three lawns mowed tonight with the 15 year old who cut a class this morning to mow two other lawns then football practice after school before finishing the three lawns with me. @KILLCLIFF @honda_pe @AltraRunning pic.twitter.com/Juf28kezJF — Adam Dolezal (@thedatingdude) September 1, 2023

Debated bowing out of @OutKickTNML for the season after dropping in the rankings after the greatest backyard golf tournament in the world. A week off to aerate n some reflection w Dale flying I’m back and will be ready for the playoffs. Thanks @BACARDI #raisehellpraisedale #6time pic.twitter.com/m1m4q2FRzG — Justin Eppenbrock (@jeppenbrock) September 1, 2023

Mow like a Champion Today @OutKickTNML! Thanks to our amazing sponsors of @HondaPE_USA, @ECHO_USA! Rockin with @WilliamCGreen and @TopoChicoUSA today! Freshman/JV games tonight, take that ride down 2493. Be a #HAMMER and God Bless Texas!



Ps: send more rain! pic.twitter.com/3YjiOQtmoa — Colt Bradford (@coachbradford9) August 31, 2023

Due to @HuskerFootball playing tonight, I got my mowing in early today. As always, my thanks to my @craftsman mower, @LibmanCompany broom for your assistance, and Peebs,my attack cat, for watching my back. @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/xvpSAfNZEx — Ken Peterson (@kedward402) August 31, 2023

Gearing up for a holiday weekend and #Timmy2Cuts went FULL @Oprah for the @OutKickTNML. Diagonal stripes, vertical stripes, no matter the angle all they see is STRIPES!



Shout out to @TurfProPlus for keeping the lawn green, and of course @rhinegeist for keeping Ol 2Cuts hydrated! pic.twitter.com/smwJeTipYc — T.J. Bollmer (@Timmy2Cuts513) August 31, 2023

• Tim G. in the 419 writes:

Another solid 4.5” cut on a beautiful Thursday night in the 419. Finished just after sunset with a little help from my friends.

Another stripe show here in the 217…missed last week due to the heat and attending the Shootout in the Ozarks! Starting to really dry back out here too probably won’t need to mow for 10-14 days! League pride regardless @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/DfJrGye3aN — Jason Doan (@jdubs678) September 1, 2023

It’s Two Time @OutKickTNML Thursday for me. Beer money in the morning on the big diesel Toro at the course and my place in the afternoon behind my Toro Super Recycler. A great day no matter how you cut it! #LFM pic.twitter.com/cTKVUtzqos — Mike Freshwater (@mikefreshwater) August 31, 2023

Have the day off work heading into the long weekend but am coaching some baseball this afternoon and evening so had to get a Thursday morning mow in on the front and back lawns: pic.twitter.com/fUQoXAjVdZ — Max Walla (@maxwalla) August 31, 2023

• Beau in Toledo writes:

Sorry for the late report… day off, slept in, Rulli Brothers coffee and Yuengling Light before 10 a.m., ManScaping and a long shower… You’ll have that.

I have to admit, this is sort of a solemn #TNML report. The Last Mow of August. Granted, this is a BEAUtiful time of year, but still. (Michael Myers is looking over his shoulder in fear of Mariah Carey.)

Had to skip the Maumee Lawns this week… aeration and overseeding happened, and I had to let the seed settle, but it did give me time to get some Thursday Stripes down on the homestead with THE FrankenMower. Leaf Season is approaching, so I have to make sure it’s in tune, even though there will be a late season battery change.

I also hope that everyone got to check out their Stripes under the glow of #DatMoonYo ! Wow, was that an incredible sight (the pics i sent were taken with my phone at 1x and 30x zoom). Looking at it and knowing that The Moon is around 226k miles away in perigee (250k in apogee) sorta gives me the enthusiasm I’d like to think the Apollo Crews had.

I hope You and Yours and the Entire Incredibly Awesome #ThursdayNightMowingLeague have a great weekend!!

Off to make a batch of salsa!

Good feeling rolling out this AM to some fresh stripes. Thursday Football Games means I had to drop the hammer on Wednesday for the @OutKickTNML. New @STIHLUSA trimmer is awesome. @craftsman always brings the power. pic.twitter.com/FQ22nqCM8M — Sparky Dog (@ASUSparkyDog) August 31, 2023

@OutKickTNML You said Thursday NIGHT Mowing League, I took it to heart! Finished my first night mow after installing my new backyard lights. Sorry my grass looks so sad, but it's been 100+ degrees every day here in Dallas, and we've gotten ZERO rain. Sprinklers can't keep up. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/42y0uyMzdn — Jason Timm (@BoogTimm) September 1, 2023

• Sean C. in Granger, IN writes:

It’s crazy to think I mowed my last Thursday of summer (unofficially of course). I know we still have a few weeks of technical summer, but Friday is the beginning of September. Boy did that sneak up on me. We’re getting to that point where the shadows are a little longer in the early evening. Where I am, due to weather and daylight hours, I’ll get 9 more Thursdays in. That puts me at November 2nd. November 5th is the end of daylight savings time (by the way, hasn’t Clay got that changed yet??). So at that point, daylight hours will end my season, even if the weather is mild.

By the way, what is this? The Mega Mower Robot? On Outkick’s parent site no less? Time to have a Zoom meeting with the bosses. This feels like a direct shot to the TNML. I know we talked about commercial mowing vs residential, but I don’t like this as all.

Have a great long weekend to the community! Enjoy the summer weather one more time this season.

@OutKickTNML



22in Toro ♻️. Comes out of the Winston Cup garage with 2 new rear tires and a track bar adjustment. It’s dominating the neighborhood. @craftsman mower with the stripe kit nailed it’s Gameday mow.

🌽🇺🇸 #GBR #wemowforNebraska@GoBigRedCast @luhmanbrewingco pic.twitter.com/3MvclEZRKH — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) August 31, 2023

@OutKickTNML Tonight’s fantasy football draft didn’t turn out as good as the lawn but that’s expected. New set of sharp blades and some @DangerousMan7 peanut butter porter made for a win in both leagues! Hops are in full bloom and the “keep off the lawn” sign seems to be working! pic.twitter.com/ipU0MYyoyA — Theisanity (@Theis23Aaron) September 1, 2023

The shadows are getting longer, but still have to #respectsummer and get the stripes put down. Post-mow refreshment from @ZiplineBrewing. It's time for college football @OutKickTNML family! #GoBigRed @adam_wanberg pic.twitter.com/bbR0EpelV5 — Bill Husker HopHead (@luhmanbrewingco) August 31, 2023

• Joe H. in Delaware, OH writes:

Good to have a no storms just stripes Thursday evening in the Buckeye state. Off to kill some MFing yellow jackets. Enjoy the holiday weekend, if you golf please wear shorts. Corona was the beer of choice tonight.

@OutKickTNML What a difference a year with rain makes – exactly one year ago vs. today. Forrest Gump Snapper edition is freaking awesome, loving it! Enjoy the long weekend everyone! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/x8Si6ZlZzE — RI_Bred (@Sweetd8943) August 31, 2023

Getting to the end of summer @OutKickTNML but enjoying every week. @HuskerVB set an attendance record and College football has started. Go @NDFootball !!! Thanks to @MakitaTools and thanks to everyone for showing their awesome yards this summer!!! pic.twitter.com/16C6cTmleq — Thad Zahn (@tszahn74) August 31, 2023

@OutKickTNML. Family affair this week. I mowed while Mrs KaBong and our expectant young un cleaned the goat and chicken pen. @GravelyMowers @YanmarAmerica @craftsman @CFMOTO_USA pic.twitter.com/nahcJjUoJD — El KaBong (@gim357) August 31, 2023

@OutKickTNML. Almost forgot the goat report. Murphy's harassment of the goats continues. One day he's gonna fuck around and find out. pic.twitter.com/7wSVpM94nf — El KaBong (@gim357) August 31, 2023