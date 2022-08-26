Thursday Night Mowing League: Layin’ Stripes One More Time In August

TNML Commissioner’s Report:

I’m not going to sugarcoat this week’s report — my mowing sucks right now. A week ago, I found myself firing up the mower only to realize I had enough Marathon/Speedway fuel to get me through the front yard.

You might remember how the family was down a vehicle after being drilled by a lady who wasn’t paying attention while backing out of the neighbor’s driveway. Last Thursday, my wife goes out to meet friends for dinner and I’m sitting here without a fuel solution. So the front was mowed.

Then I spent the early part of this week playing catch up with my Briggs & Stratton-powered Toro, which is always a disaster because the jet-fueled turf, thanks to multiple storms, was probably somewhere in the six-inch range.

Total haywire.

Then, this week on league night my mom decides to fly up from Florida. I was thinking this would be a simple stop-and-go pitstop at the local airport and I’d be back to slam through the yard one more time to get it right.

Mom never checks a bag. I pull up to the terminal, she pops into the sled and we’re off.

Nope. Not this time.

Her and my stepfather Ray checked a bag. MAJOR ISSUE. You guessed it, the damn airport had like one guy emptying the plane. I was sitting there watching minutes tick off of league night.

You combine that with the sunset that is down to 8:17 and it spelled disaster. I was toast.

This week served as a reminder:

Mom’s never allowed to check in a bag when flying up here on Thursdays during the TNML season My wife needs to be in charge of Thursday airport pickups from now on I need to alert Outkick management that I’ll be taking off at least an hour early on league nights as we start to lose daylight. Listen, if I’m going to run a mowing league, I have to treat this as work. Name another job where you get to tell the boss you have to step away an hour early to serve as a fantasy mowing league commissioner. You can’t.

Other league business:

We could be on the cusp of our very first sponsored TNML team. Southeeast Michigan’s Diesel Renius has officially caught the attention of the mowing industry thanks to his straight edges. The Stihl, Crocs and Craftsman social media teams all slapped that ‘Like’ button on Twitter once they saw the work being produced by the big man.

TNML March Madness? A suggestion has been made to take the 64-best mowing photos and do a bracket to determine a ‘Best TNML Photo’ champion with a prize like an expenses-paid trip to the 2023 Put-in-Bay Invitational. I’ll say this, I like the idea. Which brand wants to step up and sponsor it?

Which one of you did this on I-75? pic.twitter.com/o3DXmJ6dHr — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) August 15, 2022

TNML Reports:

TNML Rookie of the Year nominee Galen in Johnson City, TN has a message for the league: pic.twitter.com/O2056FOWOt — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) August 25, 2022

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp threw a belt halfway through the mow. @HustlerTurf replacement belt on the way. Oh well. Shoutout to @MillerLite for helping me get through these difficult times… pic.twitter.com/HcEWalFQLC — Jon Farthing (@jon_farthing) August 25, 2022

• My Put-in-Bay golf tournament partner Tim G. in NW Ohio writes:

Got another solid 4.5” cut with the @exmark in NW Ohio. The weather has been wonderful this August and the lawn looks strong!

Another Success! Thanks to @craftsman for the power and @STIHLUSA for the wind! Thanks to @Crocs for the comfortable mowing shoes! Thanks to @BuschBeer for the refreshment and as always long live @OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp @kherman255 pic.twitter.com/VL0C73geOX — Diesel (@DieselRenius) August 25, 2022

Early morning mow in anticipation of a packed weekend of travel and football. This is why we do it. ⁦@OutKickTNML⁩

⁦@Ariens⁩ pic.twitter.com/KFiVwz9fpY — Stephen Perry (@thebamsman) August 25, 2022

• Indy Daryl of ‘Do Hard Things’ fame, writes:

Joe,

Nothing like finishing up a Thursday mow knowing that tomorrow is the last day before vacation! Saturday morning, myself and 4 buddies are headed out to Washington and the great Olympic National Park. Will be spending 6 days and 5 nights in the backcountry, hiking, sleeping in a tent, completely disconnected from civilization. It is absolutely one of the best weeks of the year! And knowing the mowing is done just makes it that much sweeter.

As for tipping, yes it has gotten out of control. I generally like to tip for excellent service, but the number of places expecting it is crazy. I’m supposed to tip since you put a cookie in a bag and turned an iPad around? Because you grabbed a cup and poured coffee into it? I get it if there is an elaborate drink being made or if I am at a sit-down restaurant, but dang! The best meme I have seen regarding this situation is this:

As for car repairs, I will spare you the gory details but our van was hit in October of 2021 and we didn’t get it back until January of 2022. Three months of being a one-car family!!

Welp, that should do it for a Thursday night! May your patio beers be fresh and cold all night long!

#WeMowOnThursdays. Tonight’s Mow: I’m at work, Tyler assumes command of @OutKickTNML league mow. Runs out of gas, 91 oct gas can in garage…empty. Little bro gets on the field👍 (Briggs engine was OFF in the picture, #safety3rd) pic.twitter.com/bNXefQYfyH — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) August 26, 2022

• Candler B. in Duluth, GA writes:

Joe- I had to get in a Wednesday night mow because Thursday night was parents’ night at the school where I work. Parents’ night is generally routine as most parents’ nights at schools are, but my buddy Sean came in with a great report as soon as it ended.

A dad of one of the kids in his class came up to him and said, “I guess having this parents’ night on a Thursday is really messing up your mowing schedule.” Sean had never talked with him about TNML, but the dad had seen a picture of Sean and his yard in one of the reports from last year. Incredible! It’s a MOVEMENT!

Enjoy the weekend. High school football in Georgia starts tonight, and we’re one week away from the start of college football! What a time to be alive!

@OutKickTNML got a nice mow in tonight – wife due with our first child tomorrow, baby girl. Gotta make sure she’s gonna have a yard she’s proud of! Powered by @Converse @SantaFeBrew special shout out to my pops @bigirondude for showing me the #TNML #wemowonthursdays #stripes pic.twitter.com/zTqw5v9uSr — Max Walla (@maxwalla) August 26, 2022

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp back at is this week after skipping last week due to some yard construction. New pool deck coming together and fresh stripes laid. Good to be back. Team @BuschBeer @TheToroCompany @HusqvarnaUSA @RedWingShoes performed without any signs of rust. pic.twitter.com/XmnkzIRjfq — Buck Reynolds (@UncleDirtyFoot) August 25, 2022

@OutKickTNML not much to mow again due to lack of rain. Another Thursday Night Mow is in the books. @craftsman and @JohnDeere mowers, and @LibmanCompany broom for the assist. pic.twitter.com/IHwMz5PZTX — Ken Peterson (@kedward402) August 25, 2022

@OutKickTNML just a quick 2.5arce with the zero turn. pic.twitter.com/cE07uN4S8x — Sloop John B (@JohnBMorrison1) August 25, 2022

@OutKickTNML This is what we mow for! Thanks to my @Honda HRX for always putting in the extra hours! 71°F wind N 7 mph. #TNML pic.twitter.com/iYUnteMGfP — Theisanity (@Theis23Aaron) August 26, 2022

The @TroyBilt TB320 got the call upon to make lawn manicured. The @kobalt Trimmer and Blower finished the job. Had to get it done early today to see @tecumsehdrama at night. @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/hSDrzWlzQr — Michael Jude (@sxewhodey) August 25, 2022

Andrew W. in Florida writes: "Nothing like an oceanfront mow — TNML" This is a very rare sight for the league. I'd be proud of it too. pic.twitter.com/i0NIi0bjY3 — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) August 24, 2022

• Ken S. in North Augusta, SC writes:

Dear Commissioner –

I’m writing regarding the fact that I’ve been remiss from my TNML duties for several weeks. In atonement, I’m attaching a few pictures from a long-planned Alaska trip. Hopefully, these will make up for the state of my lawn.

A few observations from Alaska, (mainly on the Kenai peninsula) from someone who lives in the Deep South:

Alaska has a lot of cannabis dispensaries, lots of coffee shops, plenty of good breweries, and scenery. Lots of fabulous scenery.

Seafood is exceptionally good, although pricy for being sourced locally. Food overall was expensive, but almost everything else seemed reasonably or moderately priced.

Overall, our trip cost was possibly 5-10% lower than anticipated.

In summary, it was a great trip, well worth going. I highly recommend taking at least a couple of weeks and exploring as much as possible.

Now, time to finish strong for the remainder of the TNML season.