Three Suspects Arrested For Murder Of Teen In LeBron James’ School Parking Lot

Three adult males were arrested Saturday morning in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Ethan Liming in the parking lot of LeBron James’ I Promise school in Akron, Ohio.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Akron Police announced that 20-year old Deshawn Stafford Jr., 19-year-old Tyler Stafford, and 21-year-old Donovon Jones were arrested for the brutal death of Liming who was knocked unconscious and then beaten to death by the men after a confrontation resulting from a water gel bead gun being shot at the men who were playing basketball on the I Promise courts.

According to investigators, Liming was in a car that had been riding around the area shooting the $70 water gun and “that in the moments leading up to the incident, one or more occupants in the [Liming]’s vehicle were riding around the surrounding area shooting a SPLATRBALL Water Bead Blaster at objects and possibly unsuspecting people.”

“While these actions appear to have played a role in the incident, investigators do not believe the attack or the murder were remotely justified,” Akron police added in a statement.

Over the weekend, Akron police announced the three murder suspects initially ran away from Liming’s group, but eventually turned around and ran back to confront the group who had shot the water beads. That’s when a fight broke out and Liming was pronounced dead around 11 p.m.

“While I believe the news of the arrests will be welcomed by Ethan’s family and loved ones, we all recognize that nothing will bring Ethan back. Violence in this country must stop. We are losing too many lives to senseless acts of violence,” Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said in a statement.

LeBron James, who wants to be looked upon as the savior of Akron, has gone silent on the case of the parking lot murder death at his school after sending out his thoughts and prayers in a June 3 tweet.

Likewise, LeBron’s foundation has had nothing further to say about the incident.