This Price To Back Stro? Let’s Go!

Cubs vs. Giants, 10:15 ET

I wrote about the other Chicago team in an article today, so why not write about the Chicago team I actually root for in this one. Just kidding, that isn’t the way that I do things. I really like this matchup and think this is a great opportunity for us to grab a unit based on the pitching matchup. We hone in on the Cubs as they take on the Giants tonight.

The Cubs are quickly slipping down the standings and are likely to once again be a seller at the deadline. The season started with optimism after they spent some money in the offseason and they were showing signs of improvement. The problem really has come from some injuries, but their pitching staff hasn’t been great either. However, you can’t fully blame their starters as they have two that have been very strong. Tonight’s starter, Marcus Stroman, is one of the pitchers that is likely to be traded, but also has been doing everything he can to help the Cubs win. He’s posted a 2.39 ERA through 13 starts. If you take a look at his splits, he has been good in every situation. In night games, he has a stellar 1.88 ERA through six games. He is coming off six innings against the Padres where he allowed no earned runs. You don’t need me to tell you that the Padres hitters are better than the Giants… at least on paper.

The Giants stand no chance against the Cubs tonight with Stroman on the mound. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Giants have been a rollercoaster most of this season. Some stretches they made it seem like they could compete for a Wild Card spot, or at least be one of the better teams in the National League. Other times they look like they would be selling their team at the deadline and heading toward a rebuild. However, they are currently two games over .500 and that’s probably about where they will end up at the end of the season. They’ve been hitting fairly well this year and their pitching has been decent overall. Statistically, they have similar results to the Cubs for the season. The difference is that the Cubs are 10 games under .500. Today, Anthony DeSclafani takes the ball. I think he sucks if we are being honest. His game log kind of backs up that statement as he has allowed at least three earned runs in five of his past six starts. There is a solid enough track record against Cubs hitters as they are just 5-for-27 against him.

I’m big on taking the better pitchers. It has worked for me for years, and there is no question that Stroman is the better pitcher. I specifically search out spots where there is good value on them – it won’t work if you just bet a -200 starter every time. But, in a situation like this, we can expect DeScalfani to allow runs and Stroman to allow fewer. It can be theat simple. I like the Cubs in the first five innings at -110 and the full game at +100. I’m expecting both to cash.

