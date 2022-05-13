‘This Is Spinal Tap 2’ Is Coming To Theaters; Will Rob Reiner Bring His Politics To The Show?

With the world — especially the film world — in desperate need of a good laugh after what feels like a decade of society taking life too seriously, Hollywood is banking on a This Is Spinal Tap sequel to snap people out of their funk.

Director Rob Reiner is bringing back three band members from the original 1984 comedy — Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer — to star in their roles as members of a fictional English heavy metal band. The plan is to release This Is Spinal Tap 2 in 2024 in order to capitalize on the 40th-anniversary nostalgia.

Reiner will even bring back his Marty DiBergi character who will be handling documentarian duties.

“When it was announced that Spinal Tap would reunite for one final concert, Marty DiBergi saw this as a chance to make things right with the band who viewed This Is Spinal Tap as a hatchet job. So he left his position as visiting adjunct teacher’s assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts in pursuit of film history,” Reiner said of his reboot.

Hollywood can’t possibly screw this up, right?

Right?

75-year-old Rob Reiner spends his days railing on politics over on Twitter where it’s hard to find a single comedic tweet out of a guy who is set to release a comedy about “one of England’s loudest bands” later this year at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

We’re not talking about just any film sequel here. We’re talking about taking a film that’s housed in the National Film Registry and putting a modern spin on it. Will Meathead still crank it to 11 or will he be some woke political junkie who spends his time fighting Facebook wars when he’s not busy being part of “one of England’s loudest bands?”

Or if you go this route at least make it funny in a way that everyone can laugh.

Please.

There is only one way to save a woman’s right to choose, our Democracy, and our Planet. Vote for Democrats. There is no other choice. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 3, 2022

It’s simple. Republicans don’t respect women. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 12, 2022

If Hollywood’s track record tells us anything here, it’s that Reiner and company won’t be capable of leaving out their politics and this will be a missed opportunity to make people laugh again. As Clay Travis has told us dozens and dozens of times, it will be the comedic minds that will lead society out of its doldrums and back into a better place mentally. It’ll be the likes of Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan who get that job done.

Don’t bank on Rob Reiner joining that elite list in 2024.

Comedy, folks. We need it. Don’t screw this up.