This 6-Foot-1, 295-Pound 14-Year-Old Football Recruit Is Clearly Built Different

I’ll go ahead and say it if it hasn’t already been said by the grown men who track high school football recruiting — 14-year-old Tyler Parker is just built different.

I know, I know…that cliché is thrown around all the time by the cool kids on social media, but this time it’s pretty clear that we’re dealing with a soon-to-be sophomore who could pass as muscle for the Kardashians.

Parker, who plays defensive line at Santa Margarita High School, checks in at a staggering 6-foot-1 and 295 pounds. Those numbers, combined with a strong social media game where Parker shows that he’s not built like the typical 14-year-old high school football player, has this kid and his swole neck on the radar of programs from Deion’s Jackson State all the way up the ladder to a standing offer at Arizona. There was also a visit with Ole Miss, Texas A&M, LSU, etc., etc.

Let’s face it, there are very few college coaches out there who don’t have NIL corporations working to secure this kid for the 2025 season.

Grinding in Silence… Sophomore Campaign On the Way 43 Days out‼️ @BCollierPPI @PPIRecruits pic.twitter.com/IKpMhLdUqh — Tyler Parker (TP) (@iam_tylerparker) July 6, 2022

The recruiting analysts can’t get enough of Parker looking like he is completely capable of clearing a path as Kim Kardashian gets out of a high six-figure SUV to grab some ice cream with her daughter.

We’re talking an absolute road grader, full load, immovable object that has college football coaches ready to throw piles of NIL cash at the feet of this kid who has yet to even start sophomore math.

Speaking of school, Parker says in his Twitter bio that he’s carrying a 3.36 GPA while keeping busy with football and wrestling in the winter.

“Best believe I am a DAWG,” Parker warned on Twitter in early June while posing in LSU gear.

Not too many 300lb 14 YEAR OLD people walking this earth can pull there body weight up for reps.. @PPIRecruits @BCollierPPI pic.twitter.com/QV26H5KYQ8 — Tyler Parker (TP) (@iam_tylerparker) July 6, 2022

Because grown men can’t just let kids grow up these days as the NIL money rises to unbelievable levels and everyone wants a cut, Parker is now being compared to Aaron Donald by some recruiting outlets.

That seems like high praise especially when I can’t find evidence that Parker has fought a trainer with knives like Donald.

As if that comparison isn’t crazy enough, because Parker lives in California, he can sign NIL deals as a high schooler.

If you hated the early days of NIL, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Buckle up.

Had a Great Time at JSU today and meeting Prime Time! @PPIRecruits Is THE BEST TOUR IN THE WORLD ITS NOT EVEN CLOSE @BCollierPPI pic.twitter.com/wqeejuTOcf — Tyler Parker (TP) (@iam_tylerparker) June 6, 2022

Good Legs day Sunday Morning! pic.twitter.com/teog7qnKJN — Tyler Parker (TP) (@iam_tylerparker) April 24, 2022