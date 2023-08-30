Third Accusation of Inappropriate Relationship Emerges Against Rays Star Wander Franco

Videos by OutKick

Another claim by an underaged girl has emerged against Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco in an increasingly grim tale for the MLB star.

According to ESPN’s Juan Recio and Jeff Passan, a second formal complaint was filed against Franco in the Dominican Republic, alleging Franco, 22, engaged with her in an inappropriate relationship. Attorney Jay Reisinger, defending Franco, declined to comment on the new allegation.

Wander Franco Faces Another Claim of Inappropriate Relationship

It’s Franco’s third total accusation since July.

Franco faced his first allegation of engaging in a relationship with a minor on July 17.

The Rays decided to scratch Franco from their lineup on the day that the first allegation against him circulated on social media.

Franco refuted the claims on an Instagram Live session.

The second allegation emerged in Franco’s home province of Peravia in the Dominican Republic days after the initial girl spoke up. The case is under review by a special unit in the Dominican Republic dedicated to child abuse — The National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic expect to meet with Franco within the upcoming weeks.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – APRIL 08: Wander Franco #5 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on from the dugout during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field on April 08, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Franco’s third accuser raises serious concern about the Rays shortstop’s waning odds of returning to baseball.

Later that day, after playing against the Cleveland Guardians in an away game for the Rays, Franco traveled separately from the team — later placed on the administrative list amid an MLB investigation looking at the claims.

“We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation,” the Rays said regarding the MLB’s investigation. “Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time.”

Franco played in 112 games this season — batting .281 with 17 homers, 58 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.

He signed an 11-year, $182 million contract with Tampa Bay in 2021.