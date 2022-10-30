Thin Blue Line Flag Waves Once Again On Football Field

The Thin Blue Line flag waved once again during Saugus High School’s football game on Friday night, despite the objections of the school district’s superintendent.

Two players came running onto the field after rest of the team went first. One player carried the American flag, while the other waved the Thin Blue Line flag.

The Thin Blue Line flag honors law enforcement.

Saugus High School football players brought out the Thin Blue Line flag honoring law enforcement before their football game. Credit: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

However, due to some backlash on social media claiming that the flag is seen as divisive, the players were told they couldn’t include it anymore. William S. Hart Union High School District’s superintendent Mike Kuhlman banned the players from bringing the flag on the field, citing alleged complaints he received.

Hart went rogue with his decision. He allegedly announced the flag’s banning without bringing it to the rest of the Hart District Board.

The Thin Blue Line flag flew again at the Saugus High School football game on Friday night in a show of support for law enforcement after the Hart district’s superintendent announced it would no longer be allowed. pic.twitter.com/1RYYeUM42L — SignalSCV (@SCVSignal) October 29, 2022

THE TEAM BEGAN INCLUDING THE THIN BLUE LINE THIS YEAR

Traditionally, Saugus High School’s football players run out on the field carrying the American and Centurion flags. This year however, they also included the flag as a show of solidarity with law enforcement.

Although the players abided by Superintendent Kuhlman’s initial banning for a few weeks, they weren’t having any more of it. The players waved the flag before the game began as fans cheered on.

There’s been no comment so far from Kuhlman or the school district and no word if the team or players will face any punishment.

Saugus High School is located in Santa Clarita, California. The Saugus Centurions defeated Golden Valley high school 31-13 to finish the regular season at 8-2.