Nearly A Dozen NFL Teams With Quarterbacks Considering Drafting Another In First Round

The Baltimore Ravens, currently invested in quarterback Lamar Jackson to the tune of a $32.4 million franchise tag for the 2023 season, raised more than a few eyebrows on Wednesday when they admitted they might be drafting a quarterback.

Even in the first round.

“It depends on the [draft] board, it really does,” general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters. “I mean, I’d have to say yes, because we have quarterbacks in our Top 31. So, just based on that alone, simple math, I would have to say, yes.”

It’s more than just about simple math. Anyone with eyes can see that.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, left, and General Manager and Executive Vice President Eric DeCosta talk about their final picks of the 2022 draft. (Kevin Richardson/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Ravens Might Pick A QB

The Ravens are seemingly committed to Jackson as their starter as they’ve often insisted. But he’s asked for a trade and there has been no suggestion the gulf between the quarterback and the team will be bridged anytime soon.

So it makes sense for the Ravens to hedge their bet and pick a quarterback if one such as Anthony Richardson or some other highly graded QB is available when they select with the No. 22 overall selection in the first round.

But the thing is the Ravens aren’t alone. There are as many as a dozen teams, many seemingly set at quarterback for the coming season, that are considering picking a quarterback if one slides to them.

And some of those teams definitely will make that leap — multiple sources have recently told OutKick.

So, who?

Let’s address this beyond Carolina, Houston and Indianapolis because those teams actually don’t have starting quarterbacks on their roster and everyone expects them to draft one barring a surprise.

But think Seattle, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Tennessee, New England, Green Bay, Washington, Tampa Bay, the Ravens, Minnesota and New Orleans as the other candidates.

Ron Rivera loves Sam Howell as an option to start at quarterback. But he also might be hedging his bet for the coming NFL draft.

Commanders Among Teams Looking At QBs

Some of those teams have shown by their actions they’ll be in the quarterback market despite their stated commitment to a quarterback already on the roster.

The Commanders, for example, have stated they’re really excited about a looming competition between Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett.

“We think Sam is going to be a good football player, we really do,” Commanders coach Ron Rivera said recently.

That said, the club with the No. 16 overall selection will bring Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker to town for a so-called top 30 visit. Sports Illustrated reported Hooker is the only quarterback the team is meeting as part of a top 30 visit which suggests a targeted interest.

Hooker, who tore his ACL in November, is quite popular now because the Titans and multiple other teams also are reportedly meeting with him.

And if that sounds strange because the Titans have Ryan Tannehill as their starter and Malik Willis, a third-round pick a year ago, as the backup, then consider:

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill lays on the turf after being injured during the NFL regular season game between the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 18, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Titans Smart To Consider Adding A QB

Tannehill will be 35 years old in July. Willis did little as a rookie to suggest he’s the future for the club. And new general manager Ran Carthon, who didn’t select Willis, is looking at all quarterback possibilities for the future.

So Hooker might be a possibility for the Titans in a first-round trade down. And if the Titans do not trade down from No. 11 overall, they might decide Florida’s Anthony Richardson is worthy of the pick because they’ve visited multiple times with him and have scheduled a top 30 visit as well.

Richardson entered the NFL combine in February as something of a wild card, as far as the media was concerned. But he was well-known to scouts as a likely first-round pick.

“I don’t think that any of the scouts were surprised that Richardson ran fast and looked the way he did, because we go through the school,” said Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz. “You watch the LSU [vs. Florida] game, you see him take off on the 75-yard run and nobody catches him. So, it’s really not surprising.

“I think it’s just so impressive and awesome to see those physical traits on display, so he gets the buzz. A lot of scouts throughout the league have looked at Richardson as a first-round talent, so I don’t think he really jumped up in our eyes. I think it’s just the display he put on was impressive.”

Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field on October 29, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Florida’s Anthony Richardson In First Round

Richardson is scheduled to meet with the Falcons. They’ve committed to Desmond Ridder as their starter for 2023. Curiously, I might add.

But it makes great sense for Atlanta to invest in a potential star they can develop while they also develop Ridder.

Richardson, by the way, fits that mold for multiple teams with apparent starters in place.

The Raiders, picking No. 7, have Jimmy Garoppolo on campus. And everyone across the league knows they’re still looking for a young quarterback. Richardson is set to visit with them as did Kentucky’s Will Levis on Monday and Bryce Young is doing on Thursday.

So much for Jimmy G being the team’s long-term answer at QB.

The Seahawks were thrilled to re-sign Geno Smith to a three-year, $75 million contract. And that suggests Smith’s going to be the starter for a while.

Well, the Seahawks are keeping a close eye on Richardson and there have been rumors circulating league sources suggesting they could be interested in Hooker as part of a trade down from their 20th overall pick.

TAMPA, FL – MARCH 20: Tampa Bay Buccaneers newly signed Quarterback Baker Mayfield addresses the media on March 20, 2023 at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa,FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bucs Searching Beyond Mayfield

The Buccaneers finally stopped weeping following Tom Brady’s retirement and went forward with signing Baker Mayfield in free agency. Made sense all along.

Mayfield and second-year veteran Kyle Trask are going to compete for the starting job. But excuse general manager Jason Licht if he keeps his eyes open for other long-term options in the draft.

Tampa is apparently going to visit with five quarterbacks before the draft, per my friends at JoeBucsFan.com. That’s too much window shopping to suggest the Bucs won’t make a purchase of some sort.

More?

The Vikings are committed to Kirk Cousins. But they showed a lot of interest in both Richardson and Levis at the combine.

The Saints, picking 29th, are committed to Derek Carr as their starter but flew in Hooker for a Wednesday meeting. They’ve also shown interest in Purdue quarterback Aiden O’Connell and Houston’s Clayton Tune although neither is a first-round option.

Perhaps the two most interesting teams showing interest in quarterbacks are the Patriots and Packers.

The Packers have Aaron Rodgers, for goodness sake. Fine, they have Jordan Love and he’s going to start in 2023, according to the team.

But add the Packers to the list of teams interested in Hooker.

Yes, there is a lot of Hooker love going on around the NFL now, pardon the pun.

There was apparently tension between Mac Jones and Bill Belichick last season.

Don’t Discount Another QB In N.E.

Finally, there’s the case of Bill Belichich’s love-hate relationship with Mac Jones. We all saw Jones react negatively on the sideline at times last year as part of greater frustrations about New England’s offense.

That apparently came because New England’s staff included offensive coordinator Matt Patricia who is really a defensive coordinator. And it included quarterback coach in Joe Judge who is really a special teams coach.

As Belichick was the one who came up with the wacky idea of asking Jones to improve under coaches with no history of developing quarterbacks, the bond between the quarterback and the coach was not always awesome, per multiple sources.

The Patriots offense regressed last year. Jones regressed after a promising rookie year. And Belichick in part blamed … Jones.

“Well, as a team we didn’t perform very well last year,” Belichick said. ” I think we all need to do a better job. It’s all of us.”

The Patriots, holding the No. 14 overall selection, need help in the secondary, at wide receiver and even along the offensive line.

But do not rule out Belichick picking a quarterback should the opportunity arise.

Follow on Twitter: ArmandoSalguero