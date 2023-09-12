There Was A Steve Bartman Impersonator To Greet The Cubs In Colorado

Videos by OutKick

There was a familiar face in the crowd on Monday when the Chicago Cubs visited the Colorado Rockies, or, at least, an impersonation of a familiar face: Steve Bartman.

Poor Steve. One of sports’ greatest scapegoats. The dude just wanted to watch his Cubs play in the 2003 NLCS (can you believe we’re about to hit the 20th anniversary?), and then he sees a cheap souvenir flying in his direction.

Any of us would have overlooked the fact that Moises Alou was on his horse for the second out of the 8th inning in Game 6 just like Bartman did.

You’d think that all would have been forgiven after 2016, but opposing fans still know that the otherwise benign combination of glasses, a sweater, a Cubs hat, and headphones triggers deep-seated rage in the reptilian part of the brain in fans of Chicago’s North Side team.

And that’s probably why this dude rolled into a random game in September dressed as Bartman.

A Colorado fan dressed as Steve Bartman during the Cubs/Rockies game. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/oSgsme6dqr — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) September 12, 2023

Fortunately, a regular season game in Denver is probably more affordable than a 2003 NLCS game at Wrigley, so this Steve Bartman impersonator was able to spring for a seat behind home plate where he could be on camera all night.

That’s a solid troll job and well well-executed Bartman getup. Although a Steve Bartman costume only requires four items. Most of them you might even have around the house already.

We’ve got to assume that this faux-Bartman fan was a Rockies fan looking to throw the Cubs off their game. It almost worked out too.

The Cubs beat the Rockies 5-4 and they currently sit just three games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the NL Central.

