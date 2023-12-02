Theo Von Wants Jameis Winston To Play QB For FSU Tonight, But It’s Not 2014 Anymore

Videos by OutKick

ESPN’s College GameDay chose comedian Theo Von to be the guest-picker for today’s college football games, and that turned out to be a fantastic decision.

As the panel neared the end of their discussion, the panel members chose which team they thought would win the Florida State vs. Louisville game. Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee each chose the Cardinals, but Von broke that trend.

Theo Von (white t-shirt) livened up the GameDay set. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

He started to make his case why he believed the Seminoles would win the ACC crown. However, Von’s reasons for believing in Florida State centered on some rather outdated information.

The comedian started saying “I think Jameis Winston…,” and that’s where McAfee cut in.

“He’s not there anymore,” McAfee stated in a matter-of-fact way.

Theo Von Turned A Potentially Devastating Blunder Into A Hilarious Monologue

Now I don’t know if this was the beginning of a spur-of-the-moment bit, or if Von actually thought this was still 2014. But either way, he recovered quite nicely.

“I think he could still play if he wanted to down there, he still has a few months of eligibility, and the Saints aren’t using him appropriately,” Von said. “I’ll say this, I think they’re gonna pull-off that crustacean ‘W’ down there, that crab-cake dub. Believe me baby, I’m that trust station, trust in me.”

As the crew busted out in laughter, McAfee asked Lee Corso for his thoughts on the game. But Corso was still trying to process Von’s epic rant.

“What’d you say?,” was all Corso could respond with. That sent the panel into a second round of laughter.

The Seminoles would probably love to use their phone-a-friend call for the year to get Winston to Charlotte. Not only does Florida State need to win convincingly to prove it belongs in the CFP, it’ll potentially have to rely on a third-string QB to do it.

Von might be onto something. But he’s about a decade too late.