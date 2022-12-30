The World’s No. 1 Tennis Influencer Rachel Stuhlmann’s Calendars Are Flying Off The Shelves

What a year it has been for Rachel Stuhlmann, aka the world’s No. 1 tennis influencer, aka the Paige Spiranac of tennis. With just a couple of days left in the year she’s squeezing every last drop out of 2022 as she prepares for an even stronger year in 2023.

Rachel announced just a few days ago that she recreated and relaunched her website. With that she promised “some fun merch items” and predicted a crazy year ahead.

World’s No. 1 tennis influencer’s calendars are flying off the shelves (Image Credit: Rachel Stuhlmann/Instagram)

“I am so excited to share my journey with you all through travel updates/newsletters, partnership highlights, and even some fun merch items available,” she announced.

“As always, thank you all so much for the support, and I can’t wait for you to see and enjoy it! It’s going to be a crazy 2023, and I am taking you guys along for the ride with me.”

Little did Rachel know, the craziness wasn’t going to wait for the calendar to flip to 2023. Some of the OutKick fan favorite’s fun merch included an old school wall calendar. Predictably those are flying off the shelves.

They’ve been restocked and as a thank you Rachel signed a few of them. She also threw in a free racket in a few of the orders. She has a title to uphold after all.

There’s No Stopping The World’s No. 1 Tennis Influencer

With the year Rachel’s had there’s no doubt she’ll be able to fulfill her duties as tennis’ top influencer in the new year. She came along at the perfect time for the sport and ran with her opportunity.

If you have an event planned for the upcoming season and you’re not reaching out to get her to attend then you’re dropping the ball. It’s as simple as that. Rachel is the best thing going for tennis right now and the sky is the limit.

While the tennis season is on a break she’s been keeping herself busy getting ready for next year, relaunching her site, and making content.

It’s all work when you’re carrying a sport on your back. But it’s work she’s happy to be doing and she’s crushing it. Rachel is all smiles and back on the court to start the year.