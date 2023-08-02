The Wall Returns For ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 2

Videos by OutKick

Drones detected familiar activity on the set of House of the Dragon, which continues to film its second season despite ongoing actors and writers strikes.

Photos show crew members building The Wall, the most famous landmark in the original series, Game of Thrones.

The colossal fortification separates the Seven Kingdoms from the wildlings and White Walkers who live beyond.

The collapse of The Wall at the end of Thrones‘ penultimate season singled the Night King and his army of dead were fast approaching, one of the more memorable scenes of the franchise thus far.

Here is a look at the set:

The Wall did not appear in the first season of House of the Dragon, which was set mostly in Kings Landing, across the map

In fact, the inclusion is a surprise to book readers.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, specifically the tale known as The Dance of the Dragons. In the book, The Wall is not included as part of the storyline. Thereby any scenes from the location will be created exclusively for the show.

It’s unclear what role The Wall could play.

The Knight King breaches and destroys The Wall.

Unlike its predecessor, Dragon primarily focuses on just one House, House Targaryen. The Wall is the home of The Night’s Watch and a frequent visit for the Starks.

Though perhaps location has something to do with the first episode of the series. Though mostly faithful to the source material, the premiere of Dragon added a surprising wrinkle:

King Viserys I Targaryen tells Rhaenyra, his new-found heir, that Aegon the Conqueror, the first Targaryen king of Westeros, foreshadowed the eventual Battle of Winterfell that takes place at the end of Thrones as The Wall collapses.

In the show, each Targaryen ruler is to pass the secret down to their eventual successor. So, what happens at The Wall and beyond is more crucial to the television series than the book on which it’s based.

Perhaps The Wall will forward Aegon’s vision. Or, as WinterIsComing.net predicts, it could play as small of a role as the location Rhaenyra’s son, Jacaerys Velaryon, visits upon his mother dispatching him to Winterfell.