‘The View’ Fights Over Colleges’ Right To Call For Genocide Of Jews

Videos by OutKick

There was a disagreement on the set of The View Wednesday, regarding antisemitism on college campuses.

The show responded to the congressional hearing on Tuesday during which presidents of Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania refused to explicitly declare “calls for genocide of Jewish people” a violation of “campus rules on harassment.”

In one corner it was Alyssa Farah Griffin. It was Sunny Hostin in the other:

Hostin: “I think this — what Elise Stefanik, the congresswoman, was talking about, and what the entire hearing was about — should have been about free speech. And free speech — and although many may feel uncomfortable about it — the most hateful and heinous speech is the most protected speech.”

Griffin: “This is about the codes of conduct, though. You’re talking about the law.”

Hostin: “Can I finish about the law, please?” Sunny shot back. “The codes of conduct must adhere to the law.”

Griffin: But it goes further than the law to protect students.

Anti-Semitic Sunny Hostin DEFENDS harassing Jewish students on college campuses and the calls for genocide against Jews. She says colleges are the "perfect place" for that kind of action.

She whines that calling her out is "inflammatory." pic.twitter.com/8iHIJHr2yj — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 6, 2023

Hostin: No, it really can’t go against the Constitution of the United States. When we’re talking about this one-on-one type of thing, yes, that is when that conduct leads to harassment and could be actionable by the university, and that’s exactly what Harvard…

Griffin: But, as it said, if you have to commit genocide to be able to condemn genocidal language, like, that’s a dangerous slippery slope.

Hostin: No, no, but, again, use of that type of example is really inflammatory.

Griffin: That’s actual words being used on college campuses.

Hostin: It distorts what the law is. The law protects that kind of language and in my opinion, in my opinion, college is the perfect place to have these sorts of uncomfortable conversations, even the…

Griffin: Jewish students don’t feel comfortable on college campuses.

Are we all caught up?

Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin on The View. (The View.)

The most head-scratching comment from the exchange — and there were a few — was Hosting saying “College is the perfect place to have these sorts of uncomfortable conversations” during a discussion about “calls for genocide of Jewish people.”

While I’d give most people the benefit of the doubt, Hostin might just be dense enough to make that comment on-air and mean it.

Last year, she called white suburban women who vote Republican “roaches voting for Raid.” We are not dealing with the most sophisticated of anchors here.

That said, I agree with part of her argument — the part not about killing Jewish people.

College students should not be punished or silenced for their speech, even if it’s hateful. The answer to hate speech is not less speech but more speech.

I wrote a column on this very topic last month. You can read it below:

I'm glad elite colleges came out in support of Hamas. It was an unmasking.



Don't silence them, let them expose themselves. The answer to hate speech is more speech



The road to hell is paved with Ivy League degrees. The rest of the country now sees that:https://t.co/Ev4mfs2QeO — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) October 19, 2023

Ivy Leauge colleges are a farm system for the cultural elite. Harvard and Yale grads are more likely to become doctors, CEOs, lawyers, and politicians than graduates from any other college.

Thus, it’s best to let them speak and inform future employers and voters exactly who they are.

People with truly destructive thoughts are more dangerous when their thoughts are hidden. When you let them speak, they convict themselves.

As I started my column, “Economist Thomas Sowell once said, “The road to hell is paved with Ivy League degrees.” I believe him. I’ve always believed that. Now, the rest of the country might believe him too.”

Students at Ivy League colleges have exposed themselves as antisemitic, self-righteous, and neo-Marxists over the past month and a half.

They wouldn’t have been able to expose themselves as that had they been silenced.

And if Sunny Hostin would have made any of the points above, she would have won the argument. Unfortunately, she didn’t.