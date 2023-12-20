The ‘Tot’ That Matters: Woman Gets A Potato As Christmas Bonus

Videos by OutKick

If you think that your boss doesn’t appreciate you at least you didn’t receive a potato for your Christmas bonus.

Yes, that’s indeed what happened to Twitter (X) user Amanda B who told her followers (and subsequently the entire world) that her work would be doing a potato bar as their bonuses this year.

“My work is doing a potato bar as our Christmas bonus,” Amanda wrote. “I’m literally getting a hospital potato as a bonus. They also said it has a $15 value so it will be taxed on our next check. Does anyone need an assistant so I can just quit right now?”

Amanda’s original tweet received over 2.7 million views since she first posted it last week as many began following her story to see how the situation would end up. And man is it worth reading.

She explained that she works as a hospital nurse before laying out what exactly a potato bar even is.

“A potato bar is baked potatoes with toppings… there’s butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, salt and pepper,” she said before later adding that there was also turkey chili as well!

Sheesh, talk about mixed.. ergh, I mean ‘mashed’ feelings!

YOU ATTENTION PLEASE! The moment you've all been waiting for, my $15 taxed potato. pic.twitter.com/rVAmaDFD6N — Amanda B (@amandajpanda) December 13, 2023

‘THIS IS MY CHARLIE BROWN VILLAIN STORY’

When asked why she just doesn’t leave and go somewhere she’s appreciated, Amanda replied “People telling me to start a fight or a riot, girl, I need my job,” she said before later asking if she should show up with tupperware and ‘get her money’s worth’ by taking sour cream home with her.

Eventually, the big day came when Amanda showed off the potato that was wrapped in some beautiful tin foil before joking that this was her “Charlie Brown villain story.” Honestly, I think Chuck had it better with his makeshift Christmas tree full of pine needles that kept falling off.

And to wrap things up perfectly with a digital bow on top, Amanda included the tax language in her contract that showed she has to pay tax on the potato before adding that she better get a potato sponsorship out of her now viral tweet.

Somebody call Cousin Eddie because we may need him to intervene!