Maniac Cooks Shrimp & Instant Mashed Potatoes In An Airplane Bathroom, Then Eats It Out Of A Barf Bag

Videos by OutKick

A food influencer by the name of Barfly should be banned from all commercial flights from here on out. That’s right, this man committed an act so vile in the bathroom of a recent flight that he needs to end up on the no-fly list immediately – no questions asked.

A video of his atrocity, posted on X with more than 37 million views, shows him holding up a package of roasted garlic instant mashed potatoes and a bag of extra large shrimp. The text reads “Mile High Bathroom Garlic Shrimp & Mash.”

Man cooks shrimp and instant mashed potatoes in an airplane bathroom (Image Credit: barfly7777/TikTok)

Barfly admits, as he makes his way to the airport, “Well, I got a terrible idea – it’s a terrible idea!” The terrible idea is to cook a meal mid-flight in the bathroom sink.

In order to pull it off, he has to carry on some items that might be confused for a bomb. He continued, “I’m a little nervous. This stuff I got packed definitely looks like a bomb.”

He ended up breezing through airport security and boarding his flight without an issue. Once aboard the plane he pulled out his instant mashed potatoes and shrimp while waiting for his chance to head to the bathroom.

Most people, as excited to head to the bathroom on a plane as he was, are going to join the mile high club or let that late night Taco Bell out from the night before. Both would have been more acceptable than what actually went down when he entered the bathroom.

Of All The Things That Are Done In An Airplane Bathroom This Is Among The Worst

Before leaving his seat for his highly anticipated trip to the bathroom, he grabbed his supplies including a couple of barf bags. He then filled the sink with water and got to work.

Barfly explained the process for cooking up his “Mile High Bathroom Garlic Shrimp & Mash” in the caption of his video. He said, “With 2 6v batteries wired in series to an immersion beverage heater, one is able to get water scalding hot quickly.”

“Raw shrimp will only need a few minutes,” he continued. “Adding instant mash to the shrimp water adds some extra flavor. Garlic butter makes everything go better.”

Once the meal was cooked, he dumped into a barf bag before returning to his seat. He then proceeded to eat the meal with his bare hands, because after all of that preparation he forgot utensils.

And that is how you cook a meal in the sink of an airplane bathroom. All of the steps apply for landing yourself on the no-fly list as well. He was right about one thing, this was a terrible idea.