Mile High Club Couple Met Just Before Takeoff, According To Mom

Now that’s a birthday gift he’ll never forget.

Piers Sawyer, a 23-year-old heading to Ibiza to celebrate his birthday, had a huge week in the European tabloids thanks to his antics on a recent EasyJet flight where he ended up in the restroom adding a big-time life accomplishment to his LinkedIn account.

My man is now a member of the elite Mile High Club.

According to Piers’ mother, her son met the willing participant at the airport before the flight and somehow hit it off so well with the woman that she was willing to live out this fantasy with the birthday boy at 30,000 feet.

Footage from the flight has been all the rage in Europe.

Elaine Sawyer told The Sun that she was fairly surprised to learn her son had gone viral for his cocksmanship.

“It’s not something a mum wants to see,” Elaine explained. “Piers doesn’t want to talk about it. He probably just wants to forget it. You’re aware these things are going to happen at the holiday destination but you don’t expect it to happen on the flight.

“But he’s a 23-year-old single lad on his birthday, going to Ibiza. It’s a party plane.

“You just don’t think about stuff sometimes. Yes it’s embarrassing but I don’t think they were doing anyone any harm.”

Exactly, mum.

They’re not doing any harm. In fact, the world needs to have much more Mile High sex. The world needs to do much more partying in Ibiza, Vegas, Miami, Put in Bay, etc. Let loose a little bit, folks. And if you’re some loser who tries to get people in trouble for joining the Mile High Club, you deserve to be eaten by sharks once you get to Ibiza. Shame on you losers.

By the way, this might be the best marketing move for this airline in the history of marketing. Sales are about to spike.