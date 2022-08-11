Jack Carr thinks there’s a very simple reason why “The Terminal List” has taken the country by storm.

The hit Amazon series with Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL seeking revenge has dominated the streaming data, and one of the biggest reasons why is it just focuses on being entertaining.

There’s no unnecessary garbage in “The Terminal List.” It’s all about action, good guys killing bad guys and giving fans a good time.

This fact isn’t lost on Carr and he knows that’s why people love it.

“There’s no ‘woke’ or ‘anti-woke,’ but just because there’s not this ‘woke’ stuff that’s shoved into it, then it’s perceived – by critics, at least – as not promoting their agenda, so they’re going to hate it,” Carr explained during a recent appearance on Fox News.

Carr didn’t stop there. He took aim at the critics trashing the show, and added, “We don’t mention right, left, conservative, liberal, none of those things are even mentioned. The Daily Beast, in particular, their review was quite mean. But they see an American flag and they get upset. Or they see someone who is competent with weapons and has a certain mindset and holds those in power accountable for their actions they just kind of lose it a little bit.”

The former Navy SEAL and best selling author also made it clear he doesn’t give a damn what critics think because the audience loves it.

“We didn’t make it for critics. What’s important to me and to Chris Pratt was that we made something that would speak to those members of the military who went down range over the last 20 years so they could sit down and say, ‘These guys put in the work and made a show that speaks to me,'” Carr explained.

It’s great to see Carr going after the critics of “The Terminal List.” The series is awesome, and anyone who disagrees is just doing it because they want an argument.

Know how we know it’s great? The show was viewed for 1.6 billion minutes during the week of July 4th!

The only show that was watched more was “Stranger Things.” When you’re crushing everything other than “Stranger Things,” you know you’re dominating.

I truly can’t recommend “The Terminal List” enough. It’s full of action, suspense, it’s gritty and it will keep you on the edge of your seat the whole time.

The success of the show also seems to be a clear indication the tide is turning against woke entertainment. “Yellowstone,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “The Terminal List” are all massive hits.

What do they have in common? All three are made for the common man and none of them have woke nonsense injected into them.

Maybe, just maybe, if the rest of Hollywood paid attention to the success regular entertainment is having, people would start adjusting and printing money!

America LOVES The Terminal List and Hollywood elitists HATE it because it's badass and pro-America.



Until then, Jack Carr’s series will continue to stand out above the rest.