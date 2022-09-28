The Rock Surprises Young Fan In Memphis, Truly Is The ‘People’s Champion’

The ‘People’s Champion’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprised one young fan in Memphis this week, continuing to prove he’s a man of the people.

While in Memphis filming his show ‘Young Rock’, the former WWE champion and ‘Black Adam’ star decided to take a few minutes and make a young girl’s day.

On his Instagram Story, a young girl named ‘Carol’ waited for two hours to finally get a chance to meet the megastar.

Since Johnson is also promoting ‘Black Adam’, he not only took the time to grab a few pictures with the young fan, he also gifted Crosstown High School with free tickets to check out his new movie.

After spending numerous years wrestling for USWA in Memphis, The Rock would go on to make waves in the pro wrestling world before shifting to a full-fledged acting career. This will be the focus of the third season of ‘Young Rock’, which moved production from Australia to Memphis for the brand-new episodes.

Before being known as ‘The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment’, Dwayne Johnson wrestled under the name ‘Flex Kavana’ before moving up to the WWE. If you aren’t familiar with wrestling, think of his time in Memphis as working for a Triple-A baseball team.

Safe to say that the global superstar is happy to be back in the Memphis area to shoot his show, and delivering a lasting memory for young fans along the way.

There have been numerous reports and rumors that the former WWE champion could be stepping back inside the squared circle at Wrestlemania next year in Los Angeles.

Hopefully, we get one more ‘people’s elbow’ from the champ.