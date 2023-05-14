The Rock Shows Off Miami Locker Room Named After Him

Videos by OutKick

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a good person to have in your corner.

The University of Miami football locker room underwent serious renovation last year — thanks to a sizable donation from The Rock himself.

He took to Twitter this week to express his appreciation for the program “that helped shape and define who I am today as a man.”

And the locker room looks pretty sweet.

Welcome to the Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson Football Locker Room at the one and only, University of Miami 🙌🏾 THE U



At Miami, I had the privilege of playing with some of the greatest players to ever play the game.

Hall of Famers.



And more importantly, WE had the honor of… pic.twitter.com/oDZGVuYYyk — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 11, 2023

Before becoming a pro wrestler and action-movie star, The Rock played defensive tackle for the Hurricanes from 1991-94. He appeared in 39 games with one start.

“At Miami, I had the privilege of playing with some of the greatest players to ever play the game,” Johnson tweeted. “Hall of Famers.”

One of those Hall of Famers was Warren Sapp, and he’s the reason Johnson wasn’t a starter.

Dwayne Johnson — No. 94 — played for the Miami Hurricanes from 1991 until 1994. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

“And more importantly, WE had the honor of creating a brotherhood that was forged in our daily discipline — to outwork our competition and ALWAYS be the hardest workers in the room,” Johnson wrote. “Lifers.”

Miami originally named the locker room in The Rock’s honor in 2013. That’s when he became a UM “Alumnus of Distinction” for making significant donations to the athletic program.

He also gave $2 million to the school for a renovated alumni center in 2006.

The Rock’s locker room gets a facelift.

Much like its football team, Miami’s locker room needed some work.

So last fall, the Hurricanes unveiled a massive transformation to their facilities. Because a shiny new locker room is always a great recruiting tool.

Each locker is personalized to the specific player with a light-up LED display and comes outfitted with a hidden cleat compartment, retractable sneaker “fridges,” cup holders and cushioned leather seats.

Defensive back Jaden Harris said it’s the “most beautiful locker room in college football.”

Miami freshman Jaden Harris is loving the new locker rooms.



“Most beautiful locker room in CFB.” via IG/JadenHarrris pic.twitter.com/MdoS6PGrHx — Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) August 7, 2022

The Rock said the upgrades were his way of giving back to the school that shaped him.

“This gift is my way of showing love and gratitude to a football program that helped shape and define who I am today as a man,” Johnson wrote. “Ups and downs and everything in between.”

He then finished his message by wishing the Hurricanes luck in 2023.

“Best of luck this season to my brother & Head Coach Mario Cristobal & his coaching staff,” Johnson tweeted. “And to our program’s anchor — our players, No team in the country will outwork you. It’s our obsession and our appetite for disruption.”

“See you at the top,” he concluded.

Finishing last year 5-7 and fifth in the ACC Coastal — the Canes are a long way from the top.

Not sure if the fancy new locker room will help. But it certainly can’t hurt.