‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Returns In Hilarious Fashion, Reminds People Comedy Is A Good Thing

Videos by OutKick

Season three of “The Righteous Gemstones” is officially underway, and as expected, everyone is as miserable as ever!

The HBO series parodying evangelical mega-churches with Danny McBride, John Goodman, Adam DeVine, Cassidy Freeman and Walton Goggins is one of the few shows on TV that simply doesn’t care about offending anyone or what the limits might be.

McBride’s entire comedy career has been about pushing the envelope. “Eastbound & Down” is in the comedy hall of fame. Fans expect things to go off the rails with anything he’s involved in, and “Righteous Gemstones” a great reminder his fastball is untouchable.

Season three returned Sunday night, and we’re off to the races!

“The Righteous Gemstones” returns with outstanding season three premiere.

I cruised through the first episode of season three, and my expectations were high as soon as I hit play. Most comedy coming out of Hollywood these days is embarrassingly bad.

The woke mob has everyone terrified of offending a single person. That has sanitized and neutered comedy in film and on TV.

Danny McBride is great in “The Righteous Gemstones.”(Credit: HBO)

The last comedy sanctuaries left are “Always Sunny,” “South Park” and “Righteous Gemstones.” Fans turn those shows on because we want to be offended. We want jokes that are so edgy we feel a little dirty for laughing.

Well, I’m glad to report the season three premiere of “The Righteous Gemstones” didn’t disappoint.

One of the early opening scenes is Kelvin (Adam DeVine) running a smut busting ring with young followers dedicated to ruining sex shops and destroying sex toys. The tone is set right from the jump.

A power transition is underway.

The core theme of season three is how Jesse will take over for Dr. Eli Gemstone after he steps back from the church. As “Righteous Gemstones” fans know, Jesse is a grade-A moron but at least mildly more competent than his siblings Judy and Kelvin.

While the Gemstones present themselves to the world as great religious leaders, they’re all miserable and unbearable behind the scenes.

Now, Jesse is tasked with running his father’s empire as a mysterious woman from the past enters the picture. Right from the jump, it’s clear season three of “The Righteous Gemstones” will be as chaotic and crazy as ever.

“The Righteous Gemstones” season three is underway. (Credit: HBO)

“The Righteous Gemstones” is a reminder comedy is a GREAT thing.

More than anything, having another awesome show on TV that just doesn’t care about the rules is a win for America.

Again, most comdies these days aren’t even funny at all. You can’t be funny if you play things safe. “The Righteous Gemstones” doesn’t play anything safe. In fact, it does the exact opposite.

The entire premise is ripping mega-church leaders as frauds and terrible people. Some people might find the concept offensive. Many won’t. Either way, McBride and HBO should be applauded for doing it and doing it in an R-rated fashion. Never apologize for being funny.

“The Righteous Gemstones” is one of the best comedies on TV. (Credit: HBO)

Danny McBride makes hits, and it’s crystal clear to me season three won’t disappoint. Check it out on HBO if you’re not already caught up. You won’t regret it.