The Real Pandemic? Boyish Men In This Country

Tomi Lahren says we have an epidemic of raising boyish men.
Could the solution be good ole fashioned spanking?
Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 7 p.m. ET on OutKick’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
Tomi Lahren says we have an epidemic of raising boyish men.
Could the solution be good ole fashioned spanking?
Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 7 p.m. ET on OutKick’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
Man 100% spot on
I’ve been saying this for 10 years. Alot of young men are just plain ol’ embarrassing.