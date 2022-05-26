Yankees, Rays Collaborate To Act Like Half The Country Has A Screw Loose

Professional sports organizations are yet again cherry picking tragedy to promote their own political talking points. The Rays and Yankees have partnered to use their home broadcasts for tonight’s contest to spread awareness on gun violence.

Just the latest black square trend that will accomplish nothing. They just keep screaming louder.

“We all deserve to be safe — in schools, grocery stores, places of worship, out neighborhoods, houses and America,” the Rays tweeted. “The most recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde have shaken us to the core. The Tampa Bay Rays are mourning these heartbreaking tragedies that took the lives of innocent children and adults. This cannot become normal. We cannot become numb. We cannot look the other way. We all know, if nothing changes, nothing changes.”

And this is when the Rays explain how they plan to get involved. Spoiler: it feels a lot like 2020’s Black Lives Matter pledges neither organization has spoken about since.

“The Rays organization stands committed to actionable change and has made a $50,000 commitment to Everytown For Gun Safety’s Support Fund. Everytown is the largest gun violence prevention organization in America. Rather than our usual game coverage on social media tonight, we’ve partnered with Everytown to amplify facts about gun violence in America. We understand that no single organization can solve this crisis alone, but working together, we can make an impact. We invite you to join us and do what you can, when you can, where you can – because our lives depend on it.”

We’ve gone clinically insane

Any Yankees or Rays fan that had plans to watch baseball and escape reality are forced to listen to one side of this polarizing tragedy. Half the country thinks any trace of a weapon causes death, meanwhile the rest acknowledge America’s fight with mental illness. Two completely different viewpoints on the world, yet these two squads want to move forward as if half the country has a screw loose. Rather than discussing how young adults are exponentially opting to murder countless innocent school children, they instead maximize this tragedy by pushing their politicized solution to a nuanced problem. Incredibly sad that these teams continue to push liberal agenda down our throats as if their way is the only path. It’s much more likely the solution is somewhere in between and pledges like these only create a further divide between the two sides.

If these teams actually want to be part of a solution, they should allow sports fans to escape this world for a couple hours. We clearly need it.