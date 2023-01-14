The Rams Are Reportedly Set To Bring Back Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is reportedly staying in Los Angeles.

The veteran quarterback returning to the team just a day after head coach Sean McVay announced he’d remain with the team for at least one more year.

Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 13, 2023

Matthew Stafford is reportedly set to return back to the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams are planning on finalizing Stafford’s option by the third day of the league year, which would be in March. It will be a pricey decision – the quarterback will be earning $62 million if the team does in fact pick up his option through 2024 in addition to the coming season. The two sides agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension prior to last season after the Rams won the Super Bowl.

Stafford only played nine games this year after being placed in the concussion protocol twice before suffering a season-ending neck injury during Week 11.

He threw only 10 touchdowns and had eight interceptions during that time.

Sean McVay will be returning to the Los Angeles Rams as head coach. (Getty Images)

MCVAY AND STAFFORD HOPE TO TURN THE TEAM AROUND

Meanwhile the Rams are hoping that McVay can return the team to their once dominant selves. The team finished at 5-12 which was his worst head coaching record since joining the team in 2017.

There was speculation that the 35-year-old Stafford was going to retire after his latest injury. However, he was adamant about continuing to play football. Speaking with reporters he said that he feels “really comfortable and confident in moving forward,” and that retirement never really crossed his mind.

After Stafford’s injury, the Rams picked up Baker Mayfield to start the remaining games of the season. He didn’t do too terrible, but he is now a free agent and it’s unclear if the team will re-sign him.

With the team’s current situation, it appears that Stafford is the best option that they have at quarterback for at least one more year.