The Paige Spirinac Of SEC Softball, Clay & Lara Travis Enjoy Milwaukee, Plus A Vegas Slots Player Hits 10 Jackpots In One Weekend

What a night just sitting there on the patio listening to the cicadas going nuts

Guys, when is it time to start putting out fall decorations on the mantle? Please ask your wives.

I meant to bring up this topic Monday after a wild Sunday when Mrs. Screencaps put out a couple of glass pumpkins and added some strands of fake berry sticks to vases on the mantle. It looks fine and I’m not losing sleep over it, but I’m a big RESPECT SUMMER guy, so it’s been on my mind and I’m not sure whether to put my foot down next summer or to let this go.

She’s not the only woman out there I’ve seen (IMO) disrespecting the end of summer. I was on Facebook last week getting my fill of kids going back to school when I came across a woman I went to high school who had the full fall bonanza going on over her fireplace. I’m talking al the quote signs from Michaels and all the decorations from At Home that she could fit into the space.

The text group has answers to this fall mantle decorations dilemma.

Meanwhile, Costco has had Halloween costumes out since July 1 and the Christmas stuff is starting to funnel in this week.

Guys, we have a major problem on our hands and I may have no choice but to create a new ‘RESPECT SUMMER’ movement where, as it sounds, Screencaps readers take a pledge to ‘RESPECT SUMMER’ until summer is over.

There needs to be some sort of ordered (in no particular order) list of items that need to be on the ‘RESPECT SUMMER’ pledge:

I WILL NOT consume a pumpkin drink of any kind until September 23 I WILL NOT talk about Oktoberfest beers I spotted on the Untappd app until September 23 I WILL NOT say it’s chicken & noodles over mashed potatoes weather until after September 23 No pots of chili on football weekends until after September 23 I WILL NOT say ‘Man, it feels like fall’ as I open the windows to get fresh air until after September 23 I refuse to buy mums, corn stalks, mini bales of stray & $200 in pumpkins for the front porch so my wife can turn said front porch into a Pinterest project UNTIL after September 23 I WILL GOLF WITH MY BOYS (the text group) and we WILL NOT mention how the season is coming to an end UNTIL AFTER September 23 When possible, I refuse to wear shoes until AFTER September 23 I WILL NOT go to an apple orchard, pumpkin patch or any other fall hotspot where Instagram suburban moms drag their husbands UNTIL AFTER September 23 & I will fake enjoy it while actually dreaming of being in the man cave watching football I refuse to go into the attic to bring down the Halloween decorations until AFTER September 23

What am I missing? Add to the ‘Respect Summer’ pledge list. Let’s lead a revolution.

Speaking of Respecting Summer, Danny was working the skies last night and showed some respect

• Commercial pilot Danny W. writes:

Hey Joe, I grabbed a shot of Put In Bay this evening with Detroit in the background. Looks like a beautiful evening down there. Hope everybody enjoys the last bit of summer. I know I am.

Respect your fellow man, return your carts

• Mike T. in Idaho was out and about Tuesday and writes:

Winco foods shopping cart return in Eagle, Idaho

Kinsey:

That is Screencaps art.

Pro tip for taking a leak in the middle of the night

• Bryan in Bullard, TX, which he describes as THE Small Town of East Texas:

Use the light button on your watch to provide the perfect amount of dim illumination to get you to the toilet safely and then it turns off automatically. Once you are there you are on your own. You’ve been doing this long enough that you shouldn’t need the light to pee. If there is any splatter on the toilet, it’s splash from impact with the water and you are not responsible for that. Exposing your eyes to bright light absolutely causes a delay in going back to sleep.

Kinsey:

Full disclosure: I don’t know if it was on my mind from all the toilet talk this week or what, but I ended up taking a leak at 5 a.m. this morning. That NEVER happens. You’re damn right I flipped on that bathroom light and lit it up like the 4th of July.

You old-timers who use toilet seat LEDs amaze me. I got back into bed and was asleep in approximately 10 seconds. After a night on the patio listening to the cicadas, my mind was completely empty and ready to sleep.

Remember, we’re not afraid of the mowing robots…you have to relax

• Alex R. writes via the Instagram DMs, which I encourage more of you to use:

How many times has this been sent to you? We are all doomed.

Kinsey:

Remember, because there are fewer Americans willing to sit on a mower, and more land that needs mowed, the robots are welcome on a commercial level. The stance of the Thursday Night Mowing League is that the residential robot mowers are trash unless you’re crippled and just need your yard mowed and you don’t want to pay some mowing crew.

Commercial robots are 100% welcome at golf courses. There aren’t robots to groom and maintain bunkers. Let the robots mow the big open areas while the manpower is repositioned to trimming trees, raking bunkers and taking care of the greens.

Kids and concerts and the headliner playing the hits for people who are paying big money

• Dan W. from Boston writes:

I took my 14 y.o. son to his first concert this summer – Weezer – at an outdoor, festival-type venue. He’s into a lot of 90’s-early 2000’s bands – Weezer, Radiohead, Coldplay, Oasis, etc.

The concert was a blast – they sounded great and more importantly, they played all of their hits, closing with Buddy Holly. That’s the least you can expect when you’re paying $81 apiece for general admission tickets to stand in a parking lot with 10,000 other folks. There were a lot of kids there too, which was great to see.

My son really enjoyed it and started playing the guitar. It brought back memories of my first show back in 1983 – Journey w/Bryan Adams as the opening act. My dad didn’t take me to that one – he dropped us off – but I had to go see Wille Nelson with him that year. Biggest memories of that show is Willie forgetting the lines to his songs and getting a beer dumped on us by some yahoos sitting behind us.

Kinsey:

I remember my parents taking us to see Steppenwolf on Courthouse Square in Dayton, Ohio. After a quick Google search, the Steppenwolf tour history website tells me that would have been Saturday, July 8, 1989. Based on my foggy memories, what a crowd! That event might’ve helped develop my love of people watching and observing crowds. The movements. The fashion. The interactions.

No doubt they played “Born to Be Wild.” The GM UAW workers would’ve rioted.

Beau in Toledo & Mrs. Beau celebrate an anniversary, plus he has thoughts

• Beau in Toledo writes (remember, Beau’s emails are never edited…I know OutKick has some new eidtors…DO NOT TOUCH this email…these are raw emotions…DO NOT EDIT THESE EMOTIONS):

Crazy 4 Day Weekend… had a pack in on a 22 ft penske truck for my #HSS’s (#HotStepSister… inside joke) Dad on Thursday in Bedford Township… destination Fuquay-Varina, NC. Seems to be a trend. Knocked that out right before the rainstorm hit our locale… planning is key, Kids. Needless to say, I had a DNP for #TNML Night… hated it, but Indy Daryl might agree that we Did Hard Things and Priorities got Got.

Friday was Anniversary Day… 17 Years with Mrs. Beau In Toledo.. Yup, mowed on Our Anny again… didn’t care that it was a Friday, because the ribeyes and the baked taters on the grill with the scent of fresh cut grass and Flowers in the air were PERFECT.

I’m calling it a Win.

Speaking of Flowers… yeah, kroger got to be a dumpsterfire for shopping, but their flower section, bro…

And She demands them… who am i??

Now on to Pete in Arizona…

Bro, MeThinks You’ve started a Trend.

#ScreenCapQuestions could be a Thing… After all, “they” said #TNML wouldn’t amount to anything…

My responses to Pete:

1) I pull down the waistband on the boxerbriefs, here… there are jokes as to when to use the flap, however… pic sent.

2) The Scale report depends on Your Goals and if You’re Doing Hard Things… (I’m down 20 from early Spring… have not seen this number in 30 years… makes me kinda wonder if a certain BeerSwitch back in April had anything to do with it.)

3) Bathroom NightLights… pivotal. Your personal Doppler should navigate you for the rest of the trip. (P.S. Fridges need a time-based dimmer switch… Imean, the new ones tell you when you need eggs, but will blind you with stadium lighting at 3am when all you want is a chug of water?!?)

4) I **always** drive… unless i’m isht-faced..

5) skipping this one due to wokeness…

Working in sports

• Warren M. writes:

Really glad to hear y’all had a wonderful time in Florida despite the heat. While it’s usually hot in the summer, I think a combination of El Nino and the Saharan dust made it even worse. Today’s run was actually not as hot as it has been.

Once again, a topic struck a nerve, and that is kids considering getting into journalism, whether it’s local news all the way up to sports journalism, and national or international news.

I worked in local news for a few years between the late 90s and mid 2000s, as an editor, sometime cameraman, and eventually promotions. One of the things I loved to do a shoot high school football on Friday nights, and they would usually send me to a Catholic high school because I had to be as close to the TV station as possible for my other duties. I also filmed some FAU football games during the Howard Schnellenberger era. The pay was low, and a few years after I left, Florida had its real estate crash (06/07), and then two years after that was the national and international housing crash and Great Recession. After that, local TV news stations relied on backpack journalists, that is somebody who could basically report, film, and edit their own stories, eliminating 2 positions. I’m pretty sure newspapers suffered similar fates.

For a couple years, I worked in corporate video production, and saw everything get whittled down to one person handling at all, basically a jack of all trades. I was lucky that I could write, shoot, edit, and use special plug-ins to do the best I could with graphics. The production houses didn’t want a whole team, just one person handling everything and working long hours. I left and start working from home over 13 years ago as a writer and marketer.

Basically what I’m trying to say is, it seems to have gotten to be even more of a grind and that is definitely something parents should think about when their kids express an interest in journalism or film and video production of some sort. Even in marketing, some of my friends are telling me they see one or two people handling everything instead of a team of 4 or 5 handling blogging, video, graphic design, Social Media, etc., but all separately.

• Dane in Missouri has a history working in sports:

Reading about the NBA front office employee and your thoughts on the sports media business brought back so many memories of my time working in the front office of a major US-based hockey league. I actually went to grad school for sports management, interned in hockey ops with an NHL team, and plugged away sending resumes for another 5 years after that until finally landing a job in hockey ops with the league. It was my dream job, so much so that I took a large pay cut and moved myself across the country to take it. However, there were a few things about the sports business I learned the hard way and I wish I knew at the time:

Pros:

– It IS a really fun and exciting job most days. I was approving trades, cutting video for suspensions, traveling around the league watching hockey every month, and basically running the entire hockey ops department with my director.

– Free clothes and food! I’m still hanging on to a few of the many, many free polos I acquired in a year of working for the league. I also ended up getting a complete set of goalie gear from one of our vendors at no cost. Also, the amount of dinners, drinks, etc. that are provided at the various events is incredible. For reference, my current company won’t even let me expense meals while traveling.

– Great working atmosphere. Our office most days had 5 or 6 guys working. It really was like just going to work and talking about sports all day. I worked with a really great group of guys and it rarely felt like work when we were in the office.

Cons:

– The pay is absolutely the worst part about working in sports. They know there will be 10 more people lined up behind you, ready to work for nothing if you don’t want it. You have zero leverage in this area. It’s easy to think you’ll be okay taking a low paying job if you love it, but there were days I was back to eating ramen so that I could cover rent. I knew that going into it, but it’s easy to overlook the reality of it when accepting the job. Also, good thing I got all those free clothes and food because there won’t be much left over from your paycheck.

– Depending on how big the org is you’re working for, you might be doing a lot of odd jobs. As I said, I worked in hockey ops and while most of my time was spent doing things that I thought were fun, there were times I thought “What am I doing?” I spent a day building a podium for a media event once. I also had to drive a van full of merch from Chicago to Omaha in single digit temps, including setting up the world’s most frustrating mannequins when I arrived. It wasn’t anything awful, but you have to be prepared to do some stuff that might not exactly be in your job description.

– The hours are generally insane. Most weeks, I worked out of the office five days a week, then was watching games and clipping video Fri, Sat, and Sun. It wasn’t unusual for coaches/GMs to call at 10:30pm after a game to complain about something. Pretty much everyone in sports is working at least 50-60 hours a week when you include being available for games. Again, something that sounds fun in theory, but at some point you might want to go out on a date or something – good luck.

I know that’s a long email, but I do wish someone had been that honest with me when I started. I actually loved the experience and the guys I worked with, but I also left after a year because I wanted to get married and be able to actually support myself and my wife in a better area of the country. Just go into it with a realistic mindset and have a plan B. There are definitely things I miss about working in sports, but I have a better overall quality of life doing a boring, “normal” job.

It’s a really good thing we love where we live

You know where you can find me with a bowl of chili, an Oktoberfest beer and a pumpkin candle burning AFTER September 23. Right there in the man cave in this house we’re never leaving.

Another day in the books.

Go win the day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

