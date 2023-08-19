The PAC-12 Coaches Music Picks Are Awesome

Videos by OutKick

The Pac-12 Conference may not be long for the college football world, but that doesn’t mean those involved can’t have some fun on the way out.

And given how dire the situation facing Stanford, Oregon State, Washington State and Cal is, it’s good to see they still have a sense of humor.

READ: STANFORD INFORMS REMAINING PAC-4 TEAMS IT WILL JOIN THE ACC FOR FREE

For the last year of the Pac-12, all the conference’s coaches were asked their favorite musical acts. And gave some generally excellent answers, with a few exceptions.

Brett McMurphy from Action Network posted the results on X (formerly Twitter), although without much explanation.

Arizona’s Jedd Fisch: Morgan Wallen

Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham: Train

Cal’s Justin Wilcox: Bruce Springsteen

Colorado’s Deion Sanders: Would not answer

Oregon’s Dan Lanning: Mumford & Sons

There’s enough going on here to merit significant follow up, but several individual answers deserve more attention.

Pac-12 Coaches Have Some Solid Music Taste

Lincoln Riley’s Kenny Chesney selection was a solid, respectable choice. And you have to love Arizona’s Jedd Fisch going with Morgan Wallen. Wallen’s been on an unstoppable run the past few years, with his latest album featuring over 30 songs, most of which are outstanding.

Kenny Dillingham though at fellow Big 12 rival Arizona State though? Train? Seriously?

The biggest surprise has to be multiple coaches choosing Mumford & Sons. Somewhat of a deeper cut for college athletics.

Although seeing Journey on a list of favorite musical acts in 2023 is…stunning to say the least.

Deion Sanders declining to answer is confusing; you’d think he’d be proud of his taste, given how proud he is of connecting with his players.

Generally most coaches gave good answers, but man, what a tough look for ASU fans.