The Olivia Dunne NYT Columnist Loser Loses His Sports Job, Brags About Rise Of Women In Sports, Never Wrote About Lia Thomas

The last time we paid much attention to New York Times Super Big J loser Kurt Streeter he was bashing LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne for using her beauty to land marketing deals with brands while celebrating Angel Reese for rising up against big, bad white woman Caitlyn Clark in the women’s basketball national championship.

He never mentioned how Reese went on to do a Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot just like Dunne.

Kurt the Loser wrote his final sports column Sunday — the NYT sports section is gone thanks to the company buying The Athletic and replacing dorks like Kurt — and he used the space to celebrate the “rise of women’s sports” while noting he “tried to stand for the outsiders and make sense of it all.”

Let’s face it, Kurt’s big mission at the NYT was to tell America that white men are pigs, and claim women in sports deserve equal pay even when they don’t bring in revenue to support such a ridiculous stance and to race hustle.

This guy was the perfect sports columnist for the Times when they hired him in the summer of 2020.

What’s funny about Kurt’s final column reminding women how he went to war for them is that he never dared to write about Lia Thomas. Not once.

It was the one topic that would move the needle in a big way and Kurt never even dabbled. Never even dipped his toes in the water to get a temperature reading.

In late 2021, right in the heart of Streeter’s run as a Times sports columnist, Lia Thomas was destroying biological female swimming records at the University of Pennsylvania and leaving teammates in tears as they prepared to be demolished by the biological male swimmer.

Streeter, the champion of women in sports, never mentioned it. Not once.

He never mentioned Thomas beating female Olympians for a swimming national championship. Never mentioned Thomas saying how the Olympics were on the radar.

Kurt ignored it and now he has the balls to take a victory lap on how he was such a warrior for the rise of women’s sports.

This is why Kurt is widely recognized by OutKick as a complete loser as he rides off into the sunset and into some role where he’ll write general news feature stories for the Times.

“I sought to be a strong voice in this space, and to add to the mix a good pinch of storytelling and the occasional piece spiced with a little cheeky fun,” Kurt wrote in his goodbye column. “More than anything, I sought to live out the most tried-and-true of journalistic credos: comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable — or, in my parlance, fight for the outsiders and the outliers, the unseen and the overlooked.”

Ah, yes, Kurt the fighter.

What a run it was for Streeter. He really took a bold stand when biological females needed him the most as Thomas was rampaging to the NCAA Championships.

So bold. So brave.

Good riddance.