Nicolas Cage’s New Western Movie Looks Outrageously Awesome

Nicolas Cage might have another hit on his hands with “The Old Way.”

The legendary actor is experiencing a bit of a career revitalization after several down years. He recently played himself in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and had another massive hit with “Pig.”

Now, he’s bringing fans a western about a gunslinger who comes out of retirement to avenge his dead wife with his daughter. Judging from the trailer, “The Old Way” is going to be an electric ride. Dive into the preview below.

This is what I like to call the “Yellowstone” effect. Ever since the series from Taylor Sheridan became a massive hit, people can’t get enough of western content.

Anyone who disagrees hasn’t been paying attention. Now, “The Old Way” will show fans Cage as a gunslinger hunting down the people who brought him so much pain;

Does that not pump you up? It damn sure does for me. Just seeing a preview of Cage whipping out and drawing a revolver was awesome.

Did it feel as legit as “1883”? No, but it doesn’t need to be. It just needs to be incredibly fun. Will it be outrageous and over the top?

Almost certainly. You knew the moment you heard “You boys woke up the devil” in the trailer that Nicolas Cage would be off the walls in “The Old Way,” and I say that as a compliment.

For those of you interested, you can check out Nicolas Cage in “The Old Way” starting January 6. It definitely looks like one fans of westerns will have to give it a chance.