‘The Office’ Reboot Underway: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

“The Office” reportedly will return to TV screens around America.

The legendary NBC drama about a small paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania is widely-considered one of the greatest comedies ever made.

The final episode of the show aired May 16, 2023, but despite “The Office” ending a decade ago, it still remains incredibly popular and relevant in culture. It’s regularly streamed on Peacock and constantly referenced on social media. It didn’t just withstand the test of time. The show with Steve Carell set the standard.

Now, it’s slated to return.

Greg Daniels reportedly working on a reboot of “The Office.” (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

“The Office” reportedly set to return.

Puck reported early Monday that original showrunner “Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of” the classic comedy.

Further details aren’t known at this time, and it’s unclear whether anyone from the original cast will return.

Multiple members from the original saga have said for years they’d love to return. Now, it looks like it’s a real possibility.

“The Office” is slated to return. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Will a reboot work?

The biggest concern with a situation like this is you have no idea what kind of quality fans will get with a reboot.

Will it be just as epic as the original series or will it ruin the incredible legacy of “The Office“? It’s a serious concern.

A reboot of “The Office” is in the works. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

We’ve seen how fast things can go off the tracks in the past before. There are two epic “National Treasure” movies, but the TV series released by Disney was unwatchable garbage. It’s a stain on the legacy of the Nic Cage films.

Fans should be cautiously optimistic if a chunk of the original cast returns. If that doesn’t happen, it could be a train wreck that nobody asked for or wants.

It’s in the very early stages, but let’s hope it holds up to the insane expectations that are bound to exist.