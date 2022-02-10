The New ‘Joe Cool’: Joe Namath Praises Joe Burrow Ahead Of Super Bowl LVI

Videos by OutKick

It’s been said in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVI that there’s a new “Joe Cool” in town.

And wouldn’t you know it, this one is known for three things: cigars, winning and confidence. Lots of it. Of course, that would be Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who is every bit a callback to “Broadway Joe” Namath 50 years prior.

But hold your horses, Joe Brrrr, you’re not there yet, Namath told the New York Post Wednesday.

“Oh. … That’s a stretch, you know? He’s got a way to go to catch up to me about being slick, man,” Namath said.

And for those who don’t remember, well, Namath’s got that covered for you — he made cigars famous long before Burrow was smokin’ them.

“We did that in college!” Namath said. “[Alabama] Coach [Bear] Bryant used to give us a cigar every time we beat Tennessee. It was tradition. We weren’t allowed to smoke off the field or anywhere, it wasn’t condoned, and to get a cigar, man, and be able to pull on it, yeah, that was pretty cool.”

Beyond the personality comparisons, Burrow and the Bengals walk into Sunday as a four-point underdog against the Rams at SoFi Stadium, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Namath certainly knows a thing or two about being an underdog heading into a Super Bowl.

Travel back in time to Super Bowl III in 1969, when the AFL’s best met the NFL’s best in the final game of the season. The Jets of the AFL, led by Namath, were 19.5-point underdogs against the Colts, led by Johnny Unitas.

But that meant nothing to Namath, who famously guaranteed victory just three days before the game. The Jets won 16-7 and the legacy of “Broadway Joe” was cemented. Burrow now has a chance to cement his in just his second season in the NFL.

Asked what makes Burrow special, Namath spoke highly of his decision-making in the pocket.

“You can see if his first receiver’s covered, second receiver, third receiver, I can see him going from place to place and even looking off the defenders. … There’s no doubt that the team has an opportunity with him at the helm, that some other teams might not possess that kind of player.”

With an ability to make others around him better, Namath said he has no doubt that Burrow would survive in the big city. In fact, he thinks Burrow would thrive.

“I think he’s been in good shape, man,” Namath said. “First of all, he’s focused on the job, and the respect he has for other people, how he carries himself with his teammates, I’ve never heard anything otherwise about him. He’d get along anywhere. He’s a winner.”

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.