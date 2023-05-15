The Nation Brutally Roasted After Asking Why People Are In A ‘Frenzy’ With Lia Thomas Dominating Women

Videos by OutKick

The Nation was the target of the internet’s scorn after posting an all-time bad tweet about Lia Thomas.

The former Penn athlete, a biological male, became the dominant force in women’s swimming after deciding they were transgender and switched to competing against women.

The backlash has been intense since 2021, and for good reason. People find a biological man competing against and dominating women to be a bad thing.

However, The Nation seriously asked what the “frenzy” was all about with a recent tweet.

Many people do not support Lia Thomas competing against women. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Nation gets crushed over Lia Thomas tweet.

“Thomas was good, but she wasn’t the next Simone Biles of her field. So what explained a frenzy,” the outlet asked, in part, in a completely serious manner Friday afternoon on for story with the headline, “How Women’s Swimming Got So Transphobic.”

When Lia Thomas first entered the women’s NCAA swimming scene in 2021, she got the kind of attention rarely given to swimming athletes outside of the Olympics. Thomas was good, but she wasn’t the next Simone Biles of her field. So what explained a frenzy? https://t.co/m9PXus07Tr — The Nation (@thenation) May 12, 2023

Well, folks, I’m happy to report the responses didn’t disappoint at all. People unloaded in absolutely hysterical fashion, including OutKick founder Clay Travis.

“She” had a dick. And was a man kicking women’s asses. Hope this cleared up the frenzy for you ⁦@thenation⁩. pic.twitter.com/L94bGy5FV9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 15, 2023

When Lia Thomas first entered the women’s NCAA swimming scene in 2021, he got the kind of attention usually given to cheats. Thomas was good, but he wasn’t the next Michael Phelps, being ranked in the 400s. Perhaps that explained his move to women’s sports.

There, fixed it https://t.co/hXizNQZqDv — Ms Trust (@MsTrustingly) May 15, 2023

Liberalism is a mental illness, with pathological lying as one symptom https://t.co/PqL8kyK4Hv — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry) May 15, 2023

This legitimately made me laugh out loud. https://t.co/EjfJLxsr2g — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 15, 2023

Sometimes you find the perfect gif. pic.twitter.com/KRgySCjyY8 — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) May 14, 2023

As a former Democrat I really appreciate this example of how much progressives hate Women.. especially Female Athletes and incarcerated women. — The Oracle (@BlakeBlakebabee) May 13, 2023

It’s a real mystery!

Yes, it’s a real mystery why Lia Thomas competing in women’s sports has sent people into a “frenzy.” What could it be?

Why might people be fired up about Lia Thomas crushing women in the pool? It definitely couldn’t possibly have anything to do with the fact Lia Thomas was Will Thomas and a mediocre at best male swimmer who then became a dominant swimmer against women. It’s definitely not that, right?

Of course it is, and we all know it. Who does The Nation think it’s kidding? Will Thomas was an average swimmer. Lia Thomas crushes and destroys women in the pool. A lot of very rational and smart people have an issue with it.

That includes Riley Gaines, who was forced to compete against the former Penn athlete. Seriously, look at the size difference between the two. People who don’t have a problem with it should explain why.

Lia Thomas dominated women’s swimming after switching from competing against men. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nice try, The Nation. Great effort. You almost nailed it! Truly, nothing is funnier than watching the wokes get lit up on social media.