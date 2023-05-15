The Nation Brutally Roasted After Asking Why People Are In A ‘Frenzy’ With Lia Thomas Dominating Women

Videos by OutKick
The Nation was the target of the internet’s scorn after posting an all-time bad tweet about Lia Thomas.
The former Penn athlete, a biological male, became the dominant force in women’s swimming after deciding they were transgender and switched to competing against women.
The backlash has been intense since 2021, and for good reason. People find a biological man competing against and dominating women to be a bad thing.
However, The Nation seriously asked what the “frenzy” was all about with a recent tweet.
The Nation gets crushed over Lia Thomas tweet.
“Thomas was good, but she wasn’t the next Simone Biles of her field. So what explained a frenzy,” the outlet asked, in part, in a completely serious manner Friday afternoon on for story with the headline, “How Women’s Swimming Got So Transphobic.”
Well, folks, I’m happy to report the responses didn’t disappoint at all. People unloaded in absolutely hysterical fashion, including OutKick founder Clay Travis.
May 15, 2023
Sometimes you find the perfect gif. pic.twitter.com/KRgySCjyY8— Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙♀️🦉🐈⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) May 14, 2023
As a former Democrat I really appreciate this example of how much progressives hate Women.. especially Female Athletes and incarcerated women.— The Oracle (@BlakeBlakebabee) May 13, 2023
It’s a real mystery!
Yes, it’s a real mystery why Lia Thomas competing in women’s sports has sent people into a “frenzy.” What could it be?
Why might people be fired up about Lia Thomas crushing women in the pool? It definitely couldn’t possibly have anything to do with the fact Lia Thomas was Will Thomas and a mediocre at best male swimmer who then became a dominant swimmer against women. It’s definitely not that, right?
Of course it is, and we all know it. Who does The Nation think it’s kidding? Will Thomas was an average swimmer. Lia Thomas crushes and destroys women in the pool. A lot of very rational and smart people have an issue with it.
That includes Riley Gaines, who was forced to compete against the former Penn athlete. Seriously, look at the size difference between the two. People who don’t have a problem with it should explain why.
Nice try, The Nation. Great effort. You almost nailed it! Truly, nothing is funnier than watching the wokes get lit up on social media.