The Miami Herald Really Thinks It Got Gov. Ron DeSantis This Time Over Babylon Bee Deal

In its latest attempt to take out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the lib lib media, led this time by the Miami Herald, thinks it has finally cornered the rising political star over a fundraising deal with satire site The Babylon Bee.

Tuesday, the newspaper pumped out a headline proclaiming, “DeSantis calls out ‘fake news,’ but his campaign used fake news site to raise cash” as if that was the biggest gotcha in newspaper history. What the Herald eventually told its readers was the fact that DeSantis’ campaign committee paid The Babylon Bee to raise some money via the satirical site that everyone with a brain understands is satirical.

“The governor’s campaign committee, as well as the associated Friends of Ron DeSantis political action committee, paid the conservative-leaning satire website The Babylon Bee a combined $15,000 last year for services related to online fundraising, according to state campaign finance records,” the Herald proclaimed.

And?

Whether you love Ron DeSantis or hate the guy’s guts, this has to be the worst gotcha in newspaper history, especially when, as the Herald reports, “it isn’t uncommon” for political campaigns to hire out “partisan news sites” to solicit readers for cash.

It gets even worse for the Herald.

When contacted by the newspaper for a quote, Sheila Krumholz, executive director of Open Secrets, which is in the business of tracking money in politics, explained to the reporter why DeSantis’ campaign committee would throw a few bones towards the satirical Babylon Bee.

“They want to reach people who might not know about your campaign, but might be persuaded to learn more,” Sheila said.

Exactly.

Novel idea, right?

Smart Americans should actually encourage all fundraising to run through satirical sites. Should the Democrats raise a few bucks through The Onion’s email list? Why not?

Americans could all get a good laugh, donate a few bucks to their favorite politicians, and everyone goes about their business.

Who’s in?