‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’ With Daisy Ridley Looks Downright Horrifying

The first trailer for “The Marsh King’s Daughter” is out, and it’s the stuff of pure nightmares.

The highly-anticipated film stars “Star Wars” star Daisy Ridley, Ben Mendelsohn and Garrett Hedlund. That’s a powerhouse cast, and it appears the movie will be the kind of story that makes your skin crawl in the worst of ways.

The plot is described as simply, “A woman seeks revenge against the man who kidnapped her mother.” That isn’t much, but the preview does provide some more context.

It appears Ridley’s character’s mother was abducted into a marsh by Mendelsohn’s antagonist character, and she eventually gave birth to a baby. Decades later, the bad guy escaped from prison and is coming for his daughter. Check out the wildly intriguing preview below.

“The Marsh King’s Daughter” with Daisy Ridley looks awesome.

It’s just one preview, but this film with Ridley and Mendelsohn looks like it’s going to be a must-watch movie. Now, I have to note the film is based on a book that I haven’t read. I’m going in completely blind.

My early prediction is that Ridley’s character was trained as a survivalist as a young child and puts her skills to the test against her criminal father.

That seems to be the way things are trending simply judging from the trailer.

Daisy Ridley stars in the upcoming movie “The Marsh King’s Daughter.” (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

This cast is also very impressive. Ben Mendelsohn is one of the most underrated actors in the entire entertainment industry.

He can also play sinister roles among the best to ever do it. The Australian actor was chilling and horrifying in both “Bloodline” and “The Outsider.”

If you’ve never seen either, I suggest you do. You’ll immediately find out what kind of weight he brings to the screen. Mendelsohn will now star as a menacing villain out to do terrible things in “The Marsh King’s Daughter.”

Ben Mendelsohn stars in “The Marsh King’s Daughter.” (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage)

You can catch “The Marsh King’s Daughter” starting October 6. This one is officially on my list. If it’s even half as good as the preview, then we’ll be cooking with gas.