The Mariners Own The Longest Playoff Drought And A 13 Game Win Streak

The Seattle Mariners last made the playoffs in 2001. That’s longer than anyone in the MLB, NFL, NHL or NBA. So it is news when the M’s win their thirteenth straight game and vault themselves into a Wildcard position.

They head into their last game before the All-Star break today with a record of 50-42 and hold the second wildcard spot in the American League. “Our team just has a way of figuring out what to do at the right time,” Servais said. “And it’s weird because it’s something we were not very good at through the month of May. It has flipped in our favor.”

A win today versus Texas would equal the longest winning streak in the majors this year, when the Braves won 14 in a row last month.

The Mariners are getting contributions from everyone on the roster, but may be most excited about their rookie, Julio Rodriguez. The 21-year-old from the Dominican Republic is the second youngest player in the major leagues and will compete in the Home Run Derby at Dodger stadium Monday night.

Julio Rodriguez enters today’s game with a .272 average, with 16 Home Runs and 50 RBI’s.