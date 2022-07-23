Amazon released an epic new trailer for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

The highly-anticipated “LOTR” saga premieres September 2 on Amazon, and expectations couldn’t be higher.

The first season is believed to have cost roughly $500 million, and that stat alone has people going crazy. Half a billion dollars for a single season of TV!

New “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” trailer released. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Well, Amazon gave fans a new preview Friday at San Diego Comic-Con. Trust me, you don’t want to miss it if you’re a Tolkien fan.

It’s clear that Amazon is trying to cash in on the success “Game of Thrones” had for years on HBO, and the fanbase for “LOTR” already exists.

After all, the films are considered some of the greatest achievements in the history of cinema. They were years ahead of their time and aged insanely well.

Now, Amazon is bringing “LOTR” fans a story set thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit.” There might be some people online who aren’t excited, but let’s be honest, the preview was pure electricity.

It gave me goosebumps.

September 2 should be one hell of an interesting day when “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premieres. Let’s all hope Amazon gets it right and doesn’t give fans a massively disappointing experience.