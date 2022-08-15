What Do Fans Need To Know About Amazon’s Upcoming ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series?

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premieres in a couple weeks on Amazon.

The highly-anticipated “Lord of the Rings” prequel series based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien premieres September 2, and the hype surrounding the saga is off the charts.

After all, the original film trilogy is among the greatest accomplishments in the history of cinema. Now, we’ll get to dive into the backstory.

The plot of the series is described as follows:

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

Now, the biggest question everyone has is whether or not the series will drop all at once like “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” on Netflix or if it will come out weekly like the Amazon series “Outer Range.”

Unfortunately, the answer is the latter. Fans hoping to sit around and crush all eight episodes are going to be in for a disappointing time.

Yes, there are eight episodes to digest, but you’ll have to do it at a pace of once every seven days! It’s not ideal, but it’s a way to make sure people don’t just subscribe for a very short period of time.

Another important thing to do is that Amazon spent roughly $500 million on the first season of “The Rings of Power.”

Yes, Amazon dropped half a billion dollars! Half a billion! The production value is going to be through the roof, and there’s simply no excuse for it not to be.

Ever since “Game of Thrones” took the world by storm, networks have been trying to figure out ways to replicate its success.

This is Amazon’s attempt, and there’s a lot to be optimistic about. There’s already a core audience, a rock solid baseline for the story and Amazon hasn’t spared any expense.

Now, does that mean “The Rings of Power” will be awesome? No. Far from it, but it does indicate there’s reasons to be optimistic for what we get.

We’ll see how it all shakes out September 2 on Amazon!