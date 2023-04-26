The List Of Talented Players Teams Are Talking About Trading As NFL Draft Nears Is Amazing

Videos by OutKick

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch was honest with reporters this week when he admitted he’s talked with other teams about trading quarterback Trey Lance. Because he has.

And he was honest when he shared whether he expects Lance on the team in 2023.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Lynch said. “I expect Trey to be here and we’re excited about Trey’s ability to compete and what he can do for our franchise, just as we were when we drafted Trey.”

But that expectation comes with an expiration date. And caveats.

Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Trey Lance The Subject Of Trade Talks

It’s an answer that applies for now, while presumed starter Brock Purdy is still recovering from elbow surgery and hasn’t begun throwing the football yet. And it assumes a very aggressive offer from a team familiar with Lance and willing to part with significant compensation for him does not materialize.

(Remember Tennessee Titans first-year general manager Ran Carthon came from the 49ers organization that gave up three first-round picks for Lance in 2021. And Carthon needs a quarterback for the future.)

The 49ers would like all this to pause a few months. Perhaps during training camp after Purdy shows he’s healthy again.

At that point, if the team’s starter is healthy and Lance hasn’t beaten him out, the 49ers will be much more eager about trading their one-time quarterback of the future.

Trey Lance would be seriously available then, sources said.

Ryan Tannehill is the Tennessee Titans starting quarterback. Until he isn’t.

Titans Looking To Replace Ryan Tannehill?

So all those conversations about Lance and his availability during the draft that begins Thursday? Unless someone such as Carthon offers a significant pick, he’s not going to be traded.

The same isn’t true for a handful of other veterans who will be tuning into the draft not just to see what prospects their teams are adding, but also to find out if they’ve been traded. Because teams with needs try to fill those in the draft and, failing that, turn to trades if the talent is compelling.

And this year the talent is compelling.

Among the players who are on the trade block or could be traded in the coming hours and days:

Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Arizona safety Budda Baker.

Tyrel Dodson #53 of the Buffalo Bills attempts to tackle Dalvin Cook #4 of the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Dalvin Cook In The AFC East?

Running backs Austin Ekeler (Chargers) and Dalvin Cook (Vikings).

Bengals offensive lineman Jonah Williams

Maybe Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Maybe Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Baker asked to be traded. So did Williams after the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr.

Ekeler has gotten permission to shop his services to other teams. Cook has not requested a trade. But a source told OutKick he would love to play for his hometown Miami Dolphins or join his brother James Cook on the Buffalo Bills. And the Vikings probably wouldn’t mind the $35 million in cap relief over the next three seasons a trade would deliver.

Tannehill is valuable to the Titans only as long as a younger, cheaper, developmental quarterback who promises to be better isn’t on the roster. Then he’s expendable.

And Wilson is already expendable in New York because Aaron Rodgers is the new starting quarterback. Rodgers doesn’t suffer immature backups too well. And Wilson showed that immaturity multiple times last season.

Welcome to Hell, Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/SZxpwlI5lf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 24, 2023 Zach Wilson going to make Aaron Rodgers’ life hell?

Austin Ekeler Wants New Contract

Ekeler is perhaps the most intriguing case because he’s been invaluable for the Chargers.

He scored 18 touchdowns last season and 20 the year before. He gained a combined 1,637 yards and played all 17 games last year. So what’s the problem?

Money. Of course.

Ekeler is scheduled to make $6.25 million in the final year of his contract and he wants more in an extension. The Chargers haven’t been able to make Ekeler an offer that he would take.

So the sides are deadlocked to the point general manager Tom Telesco said this week there are “no updates” on the Ekeler front from the last time he spoke about the player in March.

Telesco also was asked if he’s preparing contingencies because of Ekeler uncertain status and he began discussing all the running backs on the roster.

That sounds like a GM who isn’t trading Ekeler. And isn’t drafting his replacement.

Which, of course, means the Chargers could trade Ekeler and draft his replacement this week.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero