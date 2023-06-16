The Left Is Strategically Brain-Washing Kids At Every Grade Level | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

They are coming for your kids and if you don’t believe me, just listen to these commies say it for themselves.

It’s time for Final Thoughts powered by 4Patriots.

The Left is coming for your kids and they’re coming for them in more ways than one.

The Democrats have proudly told us, time and time again, that they believe parental rights are laughable. That parents having a say in the education of their own children, is a far gone and antiquated notion, that parents with the intestinal fortitude to stand up for their right anyway are akin to domestic terrorists and should have the weight of the FBI bearing down on them.

For decades, the Left has tried to get a hold of your kids. It used to be through subtle indoctrination in higher education but when that wasn’t enough, they set their sights on younger age brackets.

Now, you’ve got BLM, CRT, and LGBTQ indoctrination and brain-washing happening at every grade level.

They want your kids reading and learning about gay sex. They want your kids entertained by grown men in dresses and they want your kids changing genders without your knowledge or consent.

They want you to believe, and more importantly – for your kids to believe – they belong to the system, the government, the collective.

Our nation’s kids are our kids

Rebecca put a teacher’s creed into words when she said, “There’s no such thing as someone else’s child. No such thing as someone else’s child. Our nation’s children are all our children.”

The White House doubled down at that message again this week.

With this pride post:

These are our kids. These are our neighbors. Not somebody else’s kids, they’re all our kids. And our children are the kite strings that hold our national ambitions aloft. It matters a great deal how we treat everyone in this country. LGBTQI+ Americans, especially children,

The administration is working overtime to get to your kids. They want to drive a wedge in your families and insert themselves in the middle. This is the tactic they are taking and it’s sick.

But this pride and “gender affirming” crap isn’t the only way they’re asserting control over your kids and your rights.

Obsession with kids and masks

Here is a ranking member of the House Judiciary, Jerry Nadler, advocating for the forced masking of children. This clip is from WEDNESDAY. Not 3 years ago in the height of COVID. WEDNESDAY.

“And when we have a pandemic, like the COVID-19 pandemic that we had, two-year-olds should have been required to wear masks. It’d be child abuse for parents not to do that,” Nadler said.

These tyrants think they have the power to force mask your children, the REAL child abuse. And then they have the audacity to tell you – the child’s parent – that if you allow YOUR child to breathe freely, YOU are abusing your children.

Just think about how sick and wrong that is. That’s the Democrat Party, folks.

It’s not just the weirdo green-hairs or the drag queen strippers that are saying these kinds of things, these are mainstream establishment Democrats who are saying and believing and legislating these things.

They’ve told us who they are for many years now, and it’s time we start believing them.

The 2024 election, from local to state and all the way up the ladder to the White House, should be about the economy and inflation and national security but it should also be about parental rights.

Vote accordingly.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts, catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick social networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless