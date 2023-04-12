‘The Last Of Us’ Might Not Return For A Shockingly Long Time

Videos by OutKick

“The Last of Us” might not be back on TV at any point in the near future.

The HBO series took the entertainment world by storm over the past several months. Viewers couldn’t get enough of the post-apocalyptic thriller as Joel (Pedro Pascal) attempted to transport Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to safety.

It was brutal, violent, dark, sinister and one of the best shows TV fans have seen in a very long time. Now, it looks like it will be years before it returns, according to Ramsey.

The end of season one left fans rattled, and everyone has one very simple question: When will we get to see Joel and Ellie back on our screens for season two?

Well, for people hoping that it might return in early 2024, I’d suggest starting to curb your expectations. It’s going to be a minute or two.

“It will be a while. I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next. So it’ll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025,” Ramsey said during a March episode of “The Jonathan Ross Show,” according to The Independent.

“The Last of Us” might not return for a long time. (Credit: HBO)

Will fans want to wait that long?

There are few things worse in the world of entertainment than waiting an incredibly long time between seasons. It drives fans insane. Anyone who claims it doesn’t is likely just lying or not a passionate fan.

The break between seasons three and four of “Stranger Things” was nearly three years, the break between “Ozark” season three and four was almost two years, “Succession” has experienced lengthy breaks multiple times, “Game of Thrones” had long breaks and there are other examples out there.

It drives people crazy, and it now appears “The Last of Us” will be in the same boat. Having said that, my standard for dealing with a really long break is pretty simple and straightforward.

“The Last of Us” turned into a monster hit. (Credit: HBO)

As long as the content is amazing when it comes out, fans will be able to deal with it. However, if the content disappoints, prepare for serious backlash. People don’t want to be emotionally invested for years to then get the rug pulled out from under them.

Look at how much time people invested in “Game of Thrones” to then get a dud of an ending. Can “The Last of Us” avoid this problem?

Almost certainly. The source material is there thanks to the video games, and season one was incredible. It grabbed viewers from the opening scene and never let them go.

“The Last of Us” is a huge hit. (Credit: HBO)

Now, we wait for new episodes to arrive when a new President might be sworn in. Not great, folks. Not great at all, but there aren’t any other options on the table. The good news is it gives you plenty of time to binge if you haven’t already seen “The Last of Us.” It’s definitely one hell of a ride.