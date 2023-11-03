HBO Announces Major ‘The Last Of Us’ Season Two Update

Videos by OutKick

“The Last of Us” will get cameras rolling again on set next year.

The HBO series about a virus wiping out humanity and turning the USA into a post-apocalyptic nightmare that Joel (Pedro Pascal) and a young girl Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who is immune, must make their way through in order to survive.

The duo battles the virus and insane and evil people along the way in the series inspired by the popular video game series. Season one wrapped up this past March after nine incredible episodes, and fans have been desperately waiting for updates.

The actors and writers striking threw a wrench in everyone’s plans, but viewers finally have some clarity.

“The Last of Us” starts season two production in 2024. (Credit: HBO)

“The Last of Us” gets return timeline.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys announced at a Thursday press conference the hit series will start production on season two in 2024.

Production beginning next year means “The Last of Us” fans are likely looking at a 2025 release date. I feel like I’ve been saying this a lot lately, but while that wait isn’t ideal, it could be worse.

Fans will certainly stomach it if season two is nearly as good as the first one. Just nine episodes of absolute chaos and carnage in the best way possible. Shoot me your thoughts on “The Last of Us” at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The series is a massive hit.

I imagine HBO expected “The Last of Us” to be a big hit, but I doubt anyone at HBO knew it would take the entire entertainment world by storm.

The first six episodes of the series averaged more than 30 million viewers once streaming was included, and the premiere hit near 40 million viewers, according to Variety.

People couldn’t get enough of the Pedro Pascal-led series. Americans simply love post-apocalyptic content. I’m not sure why that is, but it might not be a good thing. We must be a dark group of citizens at our core.

Will “The Last of Us” return in 2025? (Credit: HBO)

All jokes aside, “The Last of Us” season two should be epic, and I have no doubt HBO will deliver.