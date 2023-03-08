Kim Basinger’s New Face Has The Internet Talking

Videos by OutKick

Actress Kim Basinger is making headlines this week after showing up at at a baby shower for her daughter, Ireland Baldwin, at a Hollywood strip club sporting high cheekbones that caught social media’s attention.

The 69-year-old Basinger and her hairstylist boyfriend Mitch Stone stopped by the party at Jumbo’s Clown Room where Ireland had a prototypical baby shower. Strippers gave the mom-to-be lap dances and performed acrobatic maneuvers on stripper poles to the delight of the Hollywood elites in the house. Grandpa-to-be, Alec Baldwin, was nowhere to be found for his daughter’s big day.

Kim Basinger supports her daughter, Ireland Baldwin, at a strip club baby shower party in Hollywood. / Instagram

It was about as trashy as you can get for a baby shower, but there was Kim and her new face being a supportive grandmother-to-be. While most of the Internet couldn’t look away from a baby shower that was straight out of something you’d see from the People of Walmart, there was a contingent of social media critics who checked in on how Kim’s holding up these days.

Now, let’s remember that Kim is 69 and she lives in Hollywood. It’s true that people go into get work done on their faces, especially if they’re still in the public eye.

Maybe Kim had some work done. Maybe she didn’t.

We report, you decide.

More troubling here is how joyous these weirdos look during a strip club baby shower for the baby girl. Ahh, the memories. Just imagine the street cred this is going to give the little girl in Hollywood when she’s 10 and her elite friends start googling her birth.

Kim Basinger unrecognizable at daughter Ireland Baldwin's strip club baby shower https://t.co/7OqssOmKva pic.twitter.com/9anYoVujx9 — New York Post (@nypost) March 8, 2023

No, some vain morons botch their face by slicing it up with knives and injecting foreign fluids into it…like Kim here, they end up looking like deranged clowns or Michelin-tire-lipped fish. — Jonah (@F0NTESS0) March 8, 2023

That’s Steven Tyler — Steve in Crowtown (@StevenCrowtown) March 8, 2023

That’s Mickey Rourke — Rudy (@RudyLTX) March 8, 2023

Lies. That’s Michael Douglas in a wig. — Jonas Goldsmith (@JonasRG) March 8, 2023

First, a strip club? That’s bizarre. Second, she would look great except for whoever screwed up her cheek bones. — Jldour (@Jldour2J) March 8, 2023

Why do rich amd famous people think that looks good? Meg Ryan, Jane Fonda, Kim Basinger, Renee zelwedjspdjrn…. Just stop — 🤘🇺🇸 N8 🇺🇸🤘 (@nateman79) March 8, 2023

Who ? That’s Mickey Rourke ! He was in 9 1/2 weeks ! — Jake Hudson (@JakeHud74562177) March 7, 2023

Bruce Jenner? — LASurfer310 (@surfs310) March 8, 2023

She looks like Dog The bounty hunter. — Dvta6691 (@dvta0520) March 8, 2023

STOP with the plastic surgery !! for the Love of GOD — JustaGirl1962 (@MIGirl19) March 7, 2023

These women can NOT handle getting older and not receiving attention from men anymore; Christie Brinkley is the same way. The both look like freaks… Way too much plastic surgery and Botox fillers and neither of them are fooling anyone. — Jesus is Lord (@Jesusis24498205) March 8, 2023