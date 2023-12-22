Hooters Girls Love Christmas, John Calipari Digging For Gold At Costco On Tech Pants Table & Dana White’s Bull Is Big

Videos by OutKick

Is Paul Blart: Mall Cop a Christmas movie? Yes.

There we were last night as a family looking for Home Alone 2 on Netflix — nope, not there — when the alternative suggestions popped out a movie that we had no choice but to watch — Paul Blart: Mall Cop.

What a choice it was this time of year.

Screencaps Jr. used to love Paul Blart like 3-4 years ago while Screencaps the III had never seen it. Mrs. Screencaps was in. Of course, I was in.

Let’s just say, Paul Blart delivered yet again. Screencaps the III couldn’t sit down. I tried to say it was the very first action movie he’d ever seen, but that’s when I was corrected by the six-year-old. “That’s not true, I’ve watched Home Alone,” he fired back.

He has a point. That’s pretty much an action movie for a 1st grader.

Everything turned out great. The kids got their movie. Mrs. Screencaps and I got the awkward comedy bits we love and everyone went to bed happy while I sat there in the family room wondering if we’d just watched a Christmas movie.

It feels like all the elements are there to classify Paul Blart: Mall Cop as a Christmas movie:

A love story set during the holiday season A redemption during the holiday season Black Friday shopping Mall Christmas decorations A work party scene where Paul gets lit on margaritas like so many others at holiday/Christmas party

If it’s not on your list, I think you have to put Paul Blart on that Christmas movie list. Am I wrong?

Is Paul Blart Mall Cop is a Christmas movie?



My Column pic.twitter.com/TdSaBilwzz — Daltoñ (@daltine_cracker) October 18, 2023

Where do you fall on the Christmas gift-buying scale for your significant other?

I presented this one to the text group on Thursday and got three different answers

Subject #1: “We do not buy each other gifts for Christmas.”

Subject #2: “We don’t exchange anymore,” but he did buy her a MetaQuest 3 VR last week.

Subject #3: “She got herself what she wanted and wrapped it for me to give to her.”

Me: I buy and wrap gifts for Mrs. Screencaps.

Addendum:

Subject #1 & #2 say that if there were grandchildren in the mix that would most likely change the gifting process and they’d go back to Christmas gifts.

Where do you fall?

The world’s largest Christmas Story leg lamp

• Benny T. writes:

Took a short road trip to see a historic landmark.

Downtown Chickasha, OK

The history behind the lamp:

https://www.visitchickasha.com/the-leg-lamp

Merry Christmas!!!!

Indy Daryl needs runners for the Team Screencaps Ragnar Relay: Are you ready to Do Hard Things? Relax, I’m covering the entry fee…you just have to get to Lexington for the Screencaps summit

• Indy D. writes:

For anyone who might be interested in running a Ragnar Relay race please reach out to me at indydaryl@gmail.com



We are looking for 10 more folks to join us on this crazy adventure. Running about 200 miles as a leap-frog style team over the course of two days (yes there will be night running). It’s taking place Oct 4-5, 2024 running from Clermont to Lexington, KY.



Any and all running levels are welcome!! Novice to Ultra folks and in between. Let me know and we can start to work out some of the details.

Kinsey:

Ok, so it looks like Indy D. decided he needs a 12-man (or woman…just make sure you don’t die doing this run…that would be a bad look for the column) team to complete this monster of a run in October.

I’ve already committed to sponsoring the entry fee.

And because of that, if there’s a moped I get to ride along the 200-mile route like the Tour de France, I get to drive that moped.

Now we need 10 more souls who are ready to take on this challenge.

• Joe C. writes:

How do I get connected with Indy Daryl on this Ragnar idea? I’ve done a few Ragnar races – road & trail – and I’m an ultrarunner that’s completed multiple 100-mile mountain trail races… and I’m interested in learning more about this venture. Kids involved in all sorts of things, so the date & final price matter, but it’s worth exploring…

Kinsey:

Now we’re talking! Big guns want in on this team. Did you read that? Joe C. runs 100-mile MOUNTAIN trail races. Indy D.’s not going to go build a team of soy boys. This will be a finely tuned machine that WILL NOT embarrass this column like Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green losing to Mayor Pete at the Michigan Ironman because he had to take an emergency dump.

Stop and think of all the doctors, nutritionists, analytical dudes, philosophers, meteorologists, feet experts, shoe manufacturers, and other talent we have at our disposal to create this team.

I like that we have 10 months to build out the best damn 12-man (or woman) team that Ragnar has ever seen.

Price: I’m covering your Ragnar entry fee.

Who wants in?

Will Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green’s family trip to France/Switzerland over the holidays turn into another Home Alone?

• Brandon C. in Pinckney, MI who told us the great story about Russian defense contractor trade shows, writes:

Are we sure that ALL three kids made it on the flight from Chicago to Europe at Christmas time, just after an ice / snow storm in the Great Lakes area? I can’t put my figure on it, but I think I might have seen this story before somewhere… can’t put my finger on it….

Kinsey:

I can report the Millennial Bs made it to Dublin this morning at about 1:30 ET and they went straight to the bar to drink Guinness which tells me they still have all three kids and things are well.

Real-time emergency update from the Millennial Bs

They made it to Switzerland and they’re running into Browns fans in line for customs. Helluva vintage Browns coat, by the way. Small world.

‘You finally made me send an email,’ first timer writes an email about the great movie debate that’s been going on around here

• Bryan D. in Pleasanton, CA writes:

You did it. You actually made me email you.

You stopped me from my usual morning routine of ignoring work/emails/etc while reading ScreenCaps to actually take time to email…

Not worthy of a trophy, but congratulations nonetheless!

First off – thank you for what you do and bring to us, “normal” people trying to live our lives, raise a family, and be decent humans. This community you built is amazing. And, like everyone else you hear from – I am grateful.

Now, the topic – Movies…

Great list and inputs from readers.

Plenty of classics and some obscure ones as well. Whole-heartedly agree with the Rodney Dangerfield set, the Abrams-Zucker-Zucker set, Action/War movies…

And, thumbs up to Mrs. SC on Johnny Dangerously.

A few that I didn’t see listed that would go into the hopper:

History of the World, Part 1… another Mel Brooks masterpiece. And, they can not make a Part 2 in the current environment!

Monty Python – Holy Grail for me, but Life of Brian and Meaning of Life have merit.

On the ‘off the beaten path’ list – I offer Buckeroo Banzai (across the 8th Dimension) and Big Trouble in Little China, but I know these are a bit out there.

But for me, the #1 movie needed in this incredible historical archive is… the Blues Brothers.

It’s a buddy movie (brothers, technically)

It’s got a heart-warming story (mission to save an orphanage that is going to get demolished).

It’s a love story, or lost love, or lover scorned (shout out to Carrie Fisher)

It’s got car chases (even in a MALL!). It’s got explosions.

There’s comedy – lots of it… Classic lines and dialogue for quoting (more on that to come).

And – the music… best damn soundtrack ever. hands down. no argument. mic drop.

Next – Movie Quotes…

Along with all these amazing movies you (and the rest of us) listed off is another common thread – the quotable lines and dialogue!

I was with a bunch of buddies last week, drinking beer around a fire pit, and someone quoted a movie. Of course, we all chimed in with an appropriate movie quote. And then, a question popped up – what movie is quoted the most?

Caddyshack!

Stripes!

Blazing Saddles!

Airplane!

I submit that there’s no right answer here… we all know great lines for movies (good and bad movies).

So I wonder – what is your favorite movie quote, or movie to quote? You have your crew, so I am sure you all have gone into a movie quote vortex.

Do you have a Go To movie or quote?

Or, maybe an obscure quote that some people get but not everyone…

This is getting to be a long email, so I apologize… Again, love SC, love the community, love the banter. Don’t stop the sunrise/set pictures…

(and, a nod to Mrs. SC – you shouldn’t make me email you, Joe K made me email once… once!)

Merry Christmas to you and yours.

Kinsey:

I’m horrible with movie quotes. Can’t remember them. My brain is full of stuff, but movie quotes aren’t in there. I can remember faces on 1987 Topps baseball cards, but I can’t give you movie quotes. If I could quote movies, I’d probably try to become an expert on Talladega Nights (or Kenny Powers). Stop and think about how versatile the quotes are in that movie. I can’t think of many off the top of my head, but I know that movie is stocked like a catfish pay pond.

‘My grill thermometer went down the drain (literally) and now I need suggestions on a new one’

• John from SD writes:

Question: I “grill” a lot (propane out of convenience) and stick to grilling to temperature and use a thermometer to check meat temperature. One thermometer went down the disposal last night (thanks kids) and the other, an OXO digital thermometer lasted less than a year. Any recommendations for a good thermometer from the SC community? (Don’t need the should be smoking/pellet/bbq criticism).

Kinsey:

Meater used to send thermometers to me back in the day. Are those any good? Pretty sure I gave the freebie to Canoe Kirk to ram into his meat.

‘Can’t sleep together under the roof until you’re married’

• Millennial Chris D., not to be confused with Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green, finds himself in a situation this holiday season as he heads to a family gathering at an Airbnb:

Headed out to Thomasville NC the day after Xmas for a week long family trip, that incorporates Xmas, a wedding, and New years.

It’s my GFs Little Brothers wedding and we are flying with my step son. (I think he will fly great. He is 11)

However, we have an Airbnb with all the family, 11-14 of us and I told the miss, next time we get our own spot. She is concerned about us not being able to share a room/sleep together. Which brings me to the next question, I’m born in 1991.

But definitely an old soul.

How does everyone feel about the whole, can’t sleep together under the roof of mom and dad if you aren’t married kinda thing? Would love to know what the screencaps community thinks and their view points.

To be fair, my parents were born in the 60s and don’t allow non-married couples to sleep together under their roof. However this is Airbnb, so what happens here. I’ll keep you posted.

Thanks for all you do! This 32-year-old loves the column and my GF watches football on Sundays with me and is a new DBACKS fan as well!

Merry Christmas you filthy animal!

Kinsey:

Let’s hear it, Boomers: Are you allowing your adult kids to sleep with their significant other under your roof if they’re not married?

The greatest gift I’ve received this holiday season

Have you watched this yet?

Dogs in Trucks

• Mark from Brentwood, TN writes:

Love your work and just had to share this one. We were taking our daughter for her freshman year at Florida State and this cute fellow pulled up beside us in his pickup at Chick-Fil-A on the way down..!

Hope you have a wonderful Christmas and holiday season!!

Celebs or athletes spotted in the wild being like us normals

• Brent H. in Clemmons, NC writes:

It wasn’t at Costco, but I did see Jim Lampley sitting by himself eating a Big Mac in the food court at the MGM in Las Vegas before the Winky Wright/Felix Trinidad fight.

Kinsey:

Love it. Keep spotting the celebs or athletes doing normal stuff. Last night, I was watching the Kentucky-Louisville game when ESPN showed a photo of John Calipari shopping at Costco that his wife posted on Instagram (it’s down the page).

The guy loves the tech pants. I love the tech pants. I can’t blame him a bit.

Vineyard Christmas lights

• Drew L. writes:

Just wanted to say Merry Christmas and share a few pictures of the Christmas lights at Bluemont Vineyard (Virginia). Where they line their vineyards with Christmas lights. And invite guests to come for drinks and check out the lights. It’s really cool to see the mountainside all lit up with Christmas lights.

(daytime picture from summer so you can see what it looks like during the day)

‘I met my wife in the third grade & next year we’ll celebrate 25 years of marriage’

• Joe T. from Phoenix via Ohio writes:

I will chime in on the wife meeting stories. Met my wife at Zellers Elementary School in Strongsville, Ohio while in 3rd grade. We were friends through elementary and middle school, often hanging with the same crowd. She even witnessed me swallowing a live gold fish at a basement party. We did lose touch in high school as she was doing good things and me not so much. Fast forward 5 years after HS graduation and we met again at a little bar called The Strongsville Cafe. Most locals went there from my generation and earlier ones. Tiny shot n beer type place with great vibes for sure. A place where many of us were drinking well before we were legal…..allegedly.

June will be 25 years of marriage. Time flies!

Still mowing on Thursdays out here in Phoenix. The league has no off-season for me.

Don’t change a thing with the Instagram model pictures. Oddly enough if people don’t like one or more they can actually scroll past those. Odd concept for some. I’m a huge Elizabeth Hurley fan and certainly enjoy all her content you provide but will never complain about the others.

I am also part of the Screencaps Ironman (aka do hard things) community. I’ve done a couple half Ironman races as well as two full Ironman’s. Not sure I will do anymore fulls but if I do I will wear a “Screencaps” tri suit for the race. Gotta represent.

Last thing. My wife sent me the attached picture. Jody is not well-liked.

That’s it this morning. We made it to Friday. What a week it’s been. You guys have either not been working, barely working, retired, retired…but barely working your retirement job. The emails have been insane. I have Mike T. requesting TNML stickers before he takes off on vacation for months. I have Clay Travis texting me from Australia. The Millennial Bs are sending updates.

The kids are on break. The wife is off. My aunt wrote me a massive text message yesterday. I’ve had neighbor kids in the house.

Needless to say, it feels nice to sorta make it to the finish line this week. SeanJo and I haven’t missed a day of Screencaps since Labor Day weekend 2022.

That’s 473 straight days of Screencaps.

Remember: There are no days off for this column. I’ll be back to write tomorrow while we’re off to see Kinsey family for Christmas. Wild man SeanJo will handle Christmas Eve and then I’ll be back for Christmas morning Screencaps.

Have a great Christmas weekend and make sure to have your head on a swivel. Remember, it might not seem like content until you send it to me. Trust me with your content this time of year. Test me.

See it, snap it, send it.

Take care and Merry Christmas to those of you going dark for a few days.

