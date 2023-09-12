Netflix’s Upcoming Horror Series ‘The Fall Of The House Of Usher’ Might Stop You From Sleeping At Night

Videos by OutKick

“The Fall of the House of Usher” from Mike Flanagan appears loaded with potential.

The plot of the limited horror series from Netflix is, “From Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, a wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.”

The plot description alone is enough to get the heart pumping. The trailer really takes things to the next level. Fire it up below.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” looks awesome.

For those of you who don’t know, Mike Flanagan is a legend in the horror genre. The man is a major power player when it comes to scary content.

However, it’s not the traditional shock and jump scares that he relies on for entertainment. The man knows how to weave incredibly complex and engaging stories.

“Midnight Mass” is an all-time great horror series. There were moments where you completely forgot it was horror. Instead, you were just captivated and pulled into the personal arcs. It’s 100% worth checking out if you haven’t already seen it.

Is this Mike Flanagan’s next big hit?

Now, Flanagan is giving Netflix another series with eight episodes, and it looks like it’s going to be must watch.

The preview definitely paints a dark and mysterious ride with a little paranormal/horror mixed in. What more could you ever want?

Plus, Carla Gugino and Zach Gilford are both great. The show also features “Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill. Now, I must admit I don’t know anything about the story from Edgar Allan Poe the show is based on.

That’s okay. I have no problem flying blind. In fact, I often prefer it. Allows me to go in completely unbiased.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” looks like it’s going to be an outstanding series for Netflix. (Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023)

Judging from the trailer and plot details, I have a feeling “The Fall of the House of Usher” will be very entertaining. Fans will find out starting October 12. Can’t wait to give it a shot. If it’s even half as good as “Midnight Mass,” then it will be worth every second.