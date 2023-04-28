Bar Begs For New Customers After Vowing To Kick Out People Over Bud Light/Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

Videos by OutKick

The Fairfax Bar & Grill in Bloomington, Indiana has found itself in a PR nightmare scenario after trying to stand with Bud Light.

The bar in Bloomington shocked people when it announced earlier in April that it would remove customers who had an issue with Bud Light teaming up with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

“We are tired of all of the hate. We are very open to debate and discussion and it’s truly a shame that we can’t have open conversations about this important political and cultural topic. Bars, in our opinion, exist as public spaces where ideas should be exchanged. Unfortunately due to all of the bigotry and hatred that has surfaced around the Bud Light controversy any patron wanting to voice their concerns about the issue will be immediately asked to pay their bill and leave our establishment,” the bar announced in a now-removed FB post.

However, the situation has only gotten tougher for the bar and owner McKinley Minniefield since then.

Indiana bar tries to double down and clarify Bud Light/Dylan Mulvaney position.

Instead of apologizing for getting involved in the situation at all – why is a bar weighing in on the Dylan Mulvaney disaster? – The Fairfax Bar & Grill decided to seemingly double down in a Wednesday post.

“While the response here has been overwhelmingly positive and supportive, it’s time to reiterate why we took a stand against hate speech. In the last two weeks since sharing a post stating that we will not tolerate intolerance, our social media has been flooded with blatantly transphobic, homophobic and racist comments. We are all inclusive and welcome all kindhearted customers. After making that post, the comments on every post since include hate speech saying that transgender people are mentally ill, biological women are being erased, and showing a plethora of disgusting memes … Hate has no place at The Fairfax,” the bar posted on Facebook, according to Fox News.

Bud Light sales continue to get absolutely crushed for going woke.



Meanwhile, veteran-owned Armed Forces Brewing Company has seen a sales INCREASE of 600%.



The message is simple: Never go woke. Just focus on selling beer. https://t.co/Ec2akWNb2m — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 27, 2023

The bar then seemingly begged for new customers to replace the ones lost, and added, “Thank you to all of you for supporting our establishment. With the departure of some of our regulars, we have needed new clientele, and you have answered. I’m not gonna lie, we still need more of you right now. Please continue to consider supporting us. It’s gonna be a great year of friendship, food, drinks and live music!”

That post also now appears to be gone.

Another swing and a miss!

The bar attempted a THIRD attempt at damage control Thursday night and attempted to clarify the situation.

The following statement was posted to its Facebook page:

A lot has been said – some correct, and some incorrect – and I want to clarify my stance. What I really want to convey is this: just be respectful. Different opinions are welcome here as long as they are delivered respectfully. We’d no more want ugly, aggressive or rude interactions about which sports team someone thinks is better, than about societal issues. We do not and will not censor opinions, but we do require civility in this establishment. So if you can’t play nice, then get out of the sandbox. That goes for everyone! Let’s remember why we even gather at a bar – to enjoy each other’s company – and raise a glass to civility.

Just in case the third attempt at this gets deleted, you can see the post in the screenshot below.

There was no reason to weigh in on the Bud Light/Dylan Mulvaney disaster.

Seriously, what was The Fairfax Bar and Grill thinking by getting involved in this situation? It’s an establishment for people to drink beer. It’s a business.

Now, it’s stepped in a crap storm because it attempted to virtue signal and prove it’s woke. The bar is now on its third statement. Is a fourth on the way?

The Fairfax Bar & Grill is straight up begging for new customers. Instead of just apologizing to all the good people the business alienated, it’s now claiming it needs more new customers to replace them.

Bud Light continues to take heat after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Is this the Michael Scott school of business or something? It sounds like The Fairfax Bar and Grill, which is apparently a dive bar, had a lot of great customers. They were apparently given the boot for not loving Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney.

Unsurprisingly, it now sounds like the business doesn’t have enough people coming in. Welcome to going woke. When you spit in the face of your regulars, it never ends well as a bar. That’s rule number one of the bar business. The regulars keep the world spinning.

Bud Light continues to face outrage from beer drinkers. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

This is a truly mind-boggling situation. There was no reason for The Fairfax Bar and Grill to step in the Dylan Mulvaney/Bud Light debate. Instead of just serving cold beer, it stepped in a crap storm and is now only seemingly doubling and tripling down. Woke business is always bad business!